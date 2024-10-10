Destruction Point Character Tier List — Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is already set to become one of most popular fighting games ahead of its October 11, 2024 release as fans are itching to know which of the 181 characters are the best in the game.
Colloquially referred to as Budokai Tenkaichi 4, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is one of the most unique fighting games because every character is purposely unequal.
However, what puts everybody on a level playing field are Destruction Points. Unlike, most fighting games, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero utilizes a Destruction points system to balance teams in Ranked matches so that every character can be viable in ranked as long as their team’s total falls below 15 total Destruction Points.
From the great heights of playing as the legendary Whis to the faux-legendary Hercule, here is your guide to every single character’s Destruction Points (DP) in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
Every character's Destruction Points in Sparking! Zero
Every character in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is assigned a set number of Destruction Points (DP) depending on their respective strength levels. All 181 characters are scored on a scale of 1 to 10 Destruction Points. The higher the character’s DP total, the stronger they are.
DP Tier List
Here is every single character’s Destruction Point total:
One Destruction Point
- Hercule (Mr. Satan)
Two Destruction Points
- Videl
- Guldo
- Chiaotzu
- Master Roshi
- Master Roshi Max Power
- Yajirobe
- Saibaman
- Frieza Soldier
- Spopovich
Three Destruction Points
- Teen Goku
- Kid Gohan
- Krillin
- Burter
- Jeice
- Recoome
- Cui
- Babidi
- Zarbon
- Super Zarbon
- Dodoria
- Yamcha
- Nappa
- Raditz
- Pan
- Cell Jr
Four Destruction Points
- Base Teen Gohan
- Base Goku (Early)
- Mini Goku (Daima)
- Vegeta (Scouter)
- Base Adult Gohan
- Base Goten
- Great Saiyaman
- Piccolo (early)
- Nail
- Tien
- Base Sword Trunks
- Kid Trunks
- Uub
- Bardock
- Ginyu
- King Cold
- Android 19
- Dr. Gero
- Super Garlic Jr.
- Dr. Wheelo
- Turles
- Lord Slug
- Tapion
Five Destruction Points
- Base Goku (Z-Mid)
- Super Saiyan Goku (Z-Mid)
- Base Goku (Z-End)
- Base Goku (Super)
- Base Goku (GT)
- Great Ape Vegeta
- Base Vegeta (Early)
- Base Vegeta (End)
- Base Vegeta (Super)
- Base Future Gohan
- Piccolo (Fused with Kami and Nail)
- Super Saiyan Sword Trunks
- Base Melee Trunks
- Base Future Strunks
- Super Saiyan Kid Trunks
- Super Saiyan Goten
- Frieza First Form
- Frieza Second Form
- Frieza Third Form
- Cell First Form
- Cell Second Form
- Android 16
- Android 17 (Z)
- Android 18
- Base Broly (Z)
- Base Broly (Super)
- Giant Lord Slug
- Android 13
- Bojack
- Janemba
- Baby Vegeta
- Base Goku Black
- Zamasu
- Base Cabba
- Base Caulifla
- Base Kale
- Bergamo
- Ribrianne
- Kakunsa
- Roasie
Six Destruction Points
- Super Saiyan Goku (Z-End)
- Super Saiyan 2 Goku (Z-End)
- Super Saiyan Goku (Super)
- Super Saiyan Goku (GT)
- Super Saiyan Vegeta (Z-Early)
- Super Vegeta
- Super Saiyan Vegeta (Z-End)
- Super Saiyan Vegeta (Super)
- Super Saiyan Teen Gohan
- Super Saiyan Adult Gohan
- Super Saiyan Future Gohan
- Super Saiyan Melee Trunks
- Super Trunks
- Super Saiyan Future Trunks (Super)
- Base Gotenks
- Frieza Fourth Form
- Mecha Frieza
- Frieza (Super)
- Perfect Cell
- Majin Buu
- Majin Buu (Evil)
- Super Buu
- Majuub
- Android 17 (Super)
- Dabura
- Cooler
- Hirudegarn
- Super Baby 1
- Frost
- Super Saiyan Cabba
- Super Saiyan Kale
- Base Kefla
- Dyspo
Seven Destruction Points
- Super Saiyan 2 Goku (Z-End)
- Super Saiyan God Goku
- Super Saiyan 3 Goku (GT)
- Majin Vegeta
- Super Saiyan God Vegeta
- Super Saiyan 2 Teen Gohan
- Super Saiyan 2 Adult Gohan
- Ultimate Gohan
- Base Vegito
- Base Gogeta
- Super Saiyan Gotenks
- Frieza Full Power
- Super Perfect Cell
- Buutenks
- Buuhan
- Kid Buu
- Super Saiyan Broly (Z)
- Super Saiyan Broly (Super)
- Final Form Cooler
- Metal Cooler
- Android 13 (Fusion)
- Full Power Bojack
- Super Janemba
- Super Baby 2
- Great Ape Baby
- Syn Shenron
- Super Saiyan 2 Cabba
- Super Saiyan 2 Caulifla
- Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk)
- Super Saiyan Kefla
- Toppo
Eight Destruction Points
- Super Saiyan Blue Goku
- Ultra Instinct Sign Goku
- Super Saiyan 4 Goku
- Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta
- Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta
- Super Vegito
- Super Gogeta (Z)
- Super Saiyan Gogeta (Super)
- Super Saiyan 3 Gotenks
- Golden Frieza
- Omega Shenron
- Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black
- Fused Zamasu
- HIT
- Super Saiyan 2 Kefla
- Jiren
- God Toppo
- Anilaza
Nine Destruction Points
- Ultra Instinct Goku
- Legendary Super Saiyan Broly (Z)
- Super Saiyan Broly Full power (Super)
- Fused Zamasu (Half-Corrupted)
- Jiren Full Power
Ten Destruction Points
- Blue Vegito
- Blue Gogeta
- Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta (GT)
- Beerus
- Whis
The characters at 10 destruction points represent the very best characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. These are the true gods of the Dragon Ball world, able to easily destroy characters at the lower end of the tier list.
If you made it to the end of this list, then you are clearly ready to embrace the journey of becoming one of the greatest Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero players in the world. With a massive roster of 181 characters to choose from, your journey towards creating the best team for you is now a little bit more manageable. Now go out and have a blast custom-tailoring your ranked teams in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
