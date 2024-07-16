Diego Maradona To Return in EA FC 25 Following 3-Year Legal Dispute
Diego Maradona is one of the most well-known Soccer players of all time, with many fans referring to him as the greatest of all time. He was loved both in real life and in FIFA, featuring in almost all of the best squads in the game as his card had incredible stats. However, Maradona disappeared from the game in FIFA 22 following a legal dispute over image rights.
Why Was Diego Maradona Removed from FIFA?
Diego Maradona sadly passed away in 2020, and his former agent Stefano Ceci claimed to own the image rights to the late star. However, Maradona’s family disputed this claim, and this resulted in any rights that were previously granted being taken away. This not only meant Maradona could not appear in FIFA any longer, but also items such as a special edition Napoli kit released in 2021 were also taken off shelves.
However, the legal dispute has now been resolved, and as a result it will be up to Maradona’s family if he appears in EA FC 25. If we are to believe the leaks, we can expect the legend to return, presumably with an ICON card which will be extremely high rated and undoubtedly one of the best cards in the game.
This is one of many EA FC 25 rumors that have been circling the internet over the past few days. The cover star was leaked early as Jude Bellingham and multiple ICON cards such as Buffon and many more have been revealed. One of the biggest leaks appears to be the removal of work rates in EA FC 25, which may completely change the gameplay compared to previous years.
We can expect to hear some confirmed info from EA SPORTS in the coming days, with new features being announced, pre-order bonuses, and much more.