When Can You Play Digimon Story: Time Strangers? Full Release Guide
Digimon Story: Time Stranger continues one of the longest running entries in Digimon’s storied history across video games, and it looks to be a step up for the franchise in basically every way.
The Digimon Story franchise has made waves with its last three entries, which have brought the games back to a global audience after years of being limited to Japan-only releases. Digimon Story: Time Stranger has been a long time coming and looks to draw even more players into this version of the Digital World—though it will face some serious competition.
When Does Digimon Story Time Stranger Release?
Digimon Story: Time Stranger will release globally on Oct. 3 for all relevant platforms. The game is already available for pre-order and includes multiple different versions featuring different content.
The base version of Digimon Story: Time Stranger will cost $69.99. A demo for the game is now live, allowing players to experience the opening chapter of the story before its release. Most save data will carry over directly to the full game if you purchase it.
Like with most major releases from Bandai Namco, Digimon Story: Time Stranger will include various post-launch content as part of a season pass. Here is everything you need to know about each edition of the game available for purchase:
Game Edition
Cost
Included Content
Standard
$69.99
Digimon Story: Time Stranger Base Game
Deluxe
$99.99
Digimon Story: Time Stranger Base Game
Ultimate
$199.99
Digimon Story: Time Stranger Base Game
The season pass for Digimon Story Time Stranger will include waves of post-launch content, including more Digimon, new Digivolution routes for existing Digimon, special items and Episode Packs adding more story content.
What Time Will Digimon Story Time Stranger Be Playable?
Instead of launching globally at the same time, Digimon Story Time Stranger will launch at midnight on October 3rd in every time zone. This means you will need to wait until the clock reaches 12am local time before the game will become available to play.
What Platforms will Digimon Story Time Stranger be available on?
Digimon Story: Time Stranger will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam. There is currently no details about a version of the game for Nintendo Switch 2, though a release on that system is likely to come in the future based on Bandai Namco’s recent track record of ports.
The game’s demo is live on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam. Your save data from the demo will carry over, but only if you purchase the game on the same platform you played the demo on.
Do You Need to Play Other Digimon Games Before Digimon Story Time Stranger?
Originally announced in 2017 when Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker’s Memory was about to release for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita, Time Stranger is the seventh game in the Digimon Story series, which dates back to 2006 on the Nintendo DS. Not every game has been released outside of Japan, meaning there are large gaps between releases, even excluding this entry.
Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth brought the series back to global fans of the franchise after Digimon Story Lost Evolution and Digimon Story: Super Xros Wars remained Japan-exclusive DS entries. Cyber Sleuth – Hacker's Memory was a direct sequel released two years later, cementing a place for this style of Digimon game with a unique approach to the monster-taming genre and storytelling that play to the IP’s strengths.
If Time Stranger is your first entry into the Digimon Story series, you don’t need to spend time going back to previous games trying to catch up on the story.
Most games within the Digimon Story series have loose connections to each other, such as a returning character or two, but no real line that makes them sequels that require prior knowledge. You might get more out of Time Stranger by playing Cyber Sleuth or Hacker’s Memory, but you can jump in fresh without much worry.
Cyber Sleuth and Hacker’s Memory are widely available on PS, PC and Switch, though, if you do happen to want to play some of the previous entries.
Digimon Story Time Stranger - Game and Esports Impact
Digimon having a strong presence in gaming is only going to be a good thing for fans of the franchise and other games that occupy similar spaces. That said, Time Stranger won’t have an impact on anything outside of a casual audience, barring some new content for streamers or speedrunners.
Time Stranger also puts Digimon in a strange spot as a product, reigniting the decades-old IP battle between Digimon and Pokémon, with Pokémon Legends: Arceus launching on Oct. 16. The two games occupy two different spaces in the monster-taming RPG space, but share enough similarities that Digimon Story is likely to be overshadowed after its first few weeks on the market, regardless of how good the game ends up being.