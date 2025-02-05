How To Watch Disguised Toast's Marvel Rivals Creator Cup — Streamers, Schedule, Prizes
Marvel Rivals is well on its way to solidifying itself as more than just an Overwatch clone. The all-new hero shooter has been incredibly successful through its first two months and is not currently showing any signs of slowing down any time soon.
With a roster of some of the most iconic and beloved characters in all of pop culture, all the developers had to do was create a solid and fun game with strong enough legs to stand on and it would appear NetEase have done just that.
Streamers and content creators are continuing to play a major role in the development of a game's popularity in the modern gaming landscape and Marvel Rivals has been no different. There have already been a few creator tournaments and now we've got another one happening today, courtesy of Disguised Toast.
When And Where To Watch Disguised Toast's Marvel Rivals Creator Cup?
Disguised Toast's creator tournament for Marvel Rivals will be played today, February 5, and start at 4 PM PST or 7 PM EST. The tournament will only be watchable on Disguised Toast's Twitch channel. The event is just one day.
The tournament is not a battle of teams, each player will be playing for themselves individually. The winner will get every single skin currently available in-game. The creators will be placed into six separate divisions based on their rank in-game. There will never be more than one player from a single division on the same team. The two best players after 10 games will fight it out in one final battle to determine the winner.
Which Creators Will Be Participating In Disguised Toast's Tournament?
There will be a total of 36 streamers participating in the event. Here are all the creators participating and competing for a shot at all the skins in the game:
- XQC
- NECRO
- BOGUR
- SLEEPY
- MENDO
- ESKAY
- SHROUD
- GSMVOID
- DOKIBIRD
- SAJAM
- SHIPHTUR
- MASAYOSHI
- MYTH
- STARSMITTEN
- BNANS
- QUARTERJADE
- CONEY
- LULULUVELY
- PETERPARK
- NORAEXPLORER
- 39DAPH
- HAFU
- YOOJIN
- SYKKUNO
- SYDEON
- POKIMANE
- SHOTO
- ABE
- VALKYRAE
- DISGUISEDTOAST
- FANFAN
- SCARRA
- TUONTO
- IRONMOUSE
- CINNA
- EMILYYWANG