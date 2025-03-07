Disguised Toast Signs New Mecha Game Team - Mecha BREAK roster
Content creator and influencer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang has established a presence in esports after organizing teams in VALORANT, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and additional titles. Now, Wang's team Disguised is entering unprecedented territory as it announces a full roster for Mecha BREAK, which has accummulated over 300,000 concurrent players in its Open Beta but is still unreleased.
Let's explore everything we know about Disguised's Mecha BREAK venture, roster, esports plans and more.
Mecha BREAK: Mech Esports?
The esports sphere spans a variety of game formats. Fans can follow professional leagues in any genre, from ability shooters to MOBAS to FPS titles and even soccer played with cars (Rocket League). In 2025, a new competitor will join the list as the upcoming title Mecha BREAK combines mecha builds with third-person shooters.
For the uninitiated, "Mecha" is a media genre in which protagonists operate a large, mechanical robot exoskeleton in battle. Gundam, Code Geass and Neon Genesis Evangelion are all famous mecha franchises. While mecha is less well-known in games than in anime and television, there are certainly some successful mecha titles out there, including the Armored Core series.
Chinese developer Amazing Seasun Games is developing Mecha BREAK. The studio previously released JX3 Online, a popular MMO, and Snowbreak: Containment Zone, a mobile shooter. Amazing Seasun Games announced the Mecha BREAK at the 2023 Game Awards and displayed a trailer featuring high-tech robots fighting in a massive arena.
The developer followed up at the 2024 Game Awards with an updated Game Mode Trailer, depicting more detailed graphics and smoother gameplay. Players also took advantage of several closed beta opportunities throughout 2024.
Mecha BREAK players will manage a health bar alongside an energy bar. According to the 2024 trailer, the title will include "equippable weapons", a "PvPvE mode", "Boss Battles", trademark "Weaponized Glider" mechs and more. The game is currently in Open Beta as of February 23 2025, and according to Steam stats, it has peaked at over 330,000 concurrent players since its launch. Mecha BREAK will reportedly launch in full sometime after March 16 2025.
Mecha BREAK's Steam Profile describes the game as follows:
"Squad up in Mecha BREAK, a multiplayer third-person shooter offering players three unique game modes filled with high-octane ground and aerial combat. Choose from diverse classes, customize your appearance, and battle hostile mechs across treacherous terrain."
Disguised Toast Signs a Mecha BREAK Team
Mecha BREAK's Open Beta only started on February 23 2025, but the game is already receiving generally positive reviews from players and fostering competition. As with any new competitive title, some players are already aspiring to reach the pinnacle of its success. Mecha BREAK includes several PvP modes — players can compete in 3v3 and 6v6 formats — so it's only natural that an esports venture is the game's logical next step. On March 6 2025, Canadian streamer, influencer and entrepreneur Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang made an X.com post revealing he had already hopped on the Mecha BREAK wave and signed a full 6-player esports roster. The post states, "Had so much fun playing the game, we started a team."
Disguised Toast has over 3.8 million subscribers on YouTube at @DisguisedToast and 2.9 million at twitch.tv/disguisedtoast. He is well-known for Hearthstone, Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra content. In January of 2023, Disguised Toast expanded into esports by creating a full VALORANT roster under the team name "Disguised" and tag DSG. This group, including a Game Changers team, competed in VALORANT's Challengers circuits for two years before disbanding in January 2025. DSG has rapidly expanded since its 2023 introduction and now includes teams in League of Legends, Apex Legends, Teamfight Tactics and Tekken 8. Now, Mecha BREAK will be the organization's newest venture.
Disguised's Mecha BREAK roster includes six players:
- danteh
- false (tank)
- Joobi (support)
- Hydron (DPS)
- s9mm (DPS)
- speedily
Many of these players have extensive Overwatch experience, with some previously or currently operating in collegiate spheres.
DSG's Mecha BREAK announcement post also indicates the team will be participating in upcoming tournaments, stating "they will be competing in the Mecha BREAK Pre-Launch Global Invitational". Mecha Break's tournament announcement on X.com indicates that it will occur from March 13 to 16 2025, and reportedly include "top teams from the USA, China and Japan."
Mecha BREAK is already fostering an esports presence, so it's possible Disguised will compete among fierce competition. Since the game has already undergone multiple Closed Beta stages, players have had ample opportunities to hone their skills and prepare for battle. In addition, it appears Overwatch skills are quite transferable to the game — could Mecha BREAK continue Marvel Rivals' trend of pulling from Overwatch talent?
Mecha BREAK's 6v6 matchups appear more favorable for esports settings as they replicate traditional hero shooter models. The game features several mech forms, including assault, melee, sniper, reconnaissance, and support. Players can also uniquely develop their mechs to suit specific playstyles within certain classes.
If Mecha BREAK's esports scene takes flight, Disguised's early roster acquisition could put them at a huge advantage. A peak player count of 300,000 after launch is certainly promising, but the real question remains: will this enthusiasm translate to Mecha Break's competitive circuit?