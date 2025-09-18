Dodgers and Beyond: Hololive Looks to Other Sports and Gaming for Future Collabs
A year after hosting one of the most unique themed nights in Major League Baseball history, the Dodgers and Hololive teamed up again to bring VTubers back to Dodger Stadium for an enhanced version of the previous show.
The 2024 Dodgers Hololive collab was a huge hit, full of highlights for baseball and VTuber fans alike and, depending on who you ask, helped the LA team win the World Series a few months later. Now, following the most recent collab, Esports on SI got the chance to chat with Cover CEO Motoaki “YAGOO” Tanigo and several other Cover executives about working with the Dodgers and how Hololive is approaching future events in sports, esports and gaming.
Dodgers, VTubing and Collaborations
A lot of what happened for the 2025 iteration of Hololive Night at Dodger Stadium was built on feedback from fans and ways both sides of the partnership thought things could improve. This included adding more interactivity between the talent and fans in attendance, along with changing up the show plan.
Tanigo took an active role this year, throwing out the first pitch before the game officially began, with Holoive talent Ninomae Ina’nis, IRyS and Koseki Bijou kicking the game off from the arena’s jumbotron. That trio also sang Take Me Out to the Ball Game during the 7th inning stretch.
Just like last year, talent from across Hololive, including the likes of Mori Calliope and Takanashi Kiara, popped up throughout the game with various videos for the fans. Exclusive Hololive Dodgers night trading cards featuring Ninomae Ina’nis, IRyS and Koseki Bijou were given out to fans in attendance, while collaboration merch was sold at shops throughout the venue.
“Using Dodger's collaboration as an example, our first priority was to make sure our content is respectful to the baseball culture and fans, as the collaboration wasn't just about hololive but also about celebrating the joy of sports and rooting for the team. We were very grateful for the Dodgers' team, who were amazing to work with and incredibly helpful in advising and educating us about baseball culture,” Cover chief technology officer Ryota Aomi said to Esports on SI.
“This year’s collaboration was a continuation of our successful partnership from 2024. Both the LA Dodgers and Cover were very happy with last year’s outcome, so we stayed in touch and had in-depth discussions on how to take the collaboration to the next level, which resulted in the first-ever VTuber live stream at Dodger Stadium this year.”
To end the night, instead of a drone show like in 2024, fans were allowed to flood the field and enjoy a live stream from the talent on the big screen, along with various highlight videos from previous Hololive concerts.
“I truly had an amazing time throughout, but my favorite moment was the interactive section we had after the game ended,” Tanigo said. “Some fans ran out onto the field, both as groups and individuals, to enjoy interacting with the talent and having fun. I was just very happy people were enjoying the event.”
Amoi notes that he and the team enjoyed seeing how so many people were “puzzled” when seeing the VTubers appear for the first time but then slowly began enjoying the talent appearing throughout the game. This included laughing as some attendees looked up information about Hololive on their phones, or seeing VTuber fans actively learning about baseball in a similar way.
“Building a successful new partnership can be especially challenging, as most consumers experiencing it are likely encountering hololive for the first time. In that sense, it’s like an “away” game for us, it is very different from our own activations, exhibitions, or concerts,” Amoi said. “But having the opportunity to introduce Hololive in a way that's enjoyable and accessible to new audiences is one of our biggest goals.”
Reaching New Audiences for Streamers With Sports
Regardless of what alterations are made year-to-year, the goal of this collaboration for Cover never changed, and Tanigo got to see the results from the field this year.
“I was able ot see a great view from the stadium, seeing VTuber fan children with their baseball fan dads enjoying the game in their own different way. It made me very happy,” Tanigo said. “Our goal is to reach those people who don’t know what VTubers are and find a wider audience to show what VTubing is all about.”
Tanigo also mentioned that Cover is actively hoping to collaborate with other American sports markets in the future to continue reaching new audiences and growing the VTuber market in the West. The Cover team noted interest in the NFL to reach a more American audience, the NBA with its global market appeal and the NHL too.
For the NBA, Cover specifically mentioned how having access to a player like Lakers forward Rui Hachimura would provide a nice base level of interest for Japanese fans outside of just a basketball or VTuber angle too. Much like how the Dodgers have an inherent level of interest in Japan due to Shohei Ohtani being on the team.
This type of expanding approach isn’t that surprising considering the Dodgers collab came after multiple other Hololive collabs with other sports teams and league, such as the Japanese Pacific League in 2021 and the PACIFIC RACING TEAM × Hololive RACING PROJECT in 2022.
And there is a core difference between how and why Cover approaches certain events differently. For something like this collab with the Dodgers, the goal is to market the company and its talent to a non-gaming and anime market. In comparison, the concerts or more talent-focused events are designed with existing Hololive fans in mind, though every event still has the goal of “establishing fan connections.”
Where Does Hololive See Gaming and Esports Fitting Into Future Plans?
Moving forward, Cover wants to participate in more gaming events, on top of their continued presence in adjacent areas for anime and online content creation. This includes potentially working directly with certain companies or developers, with Tanigo mentioning Riot Games as a studio the team is interested in doing more with, after previously working with them in the past for things like a performance at Riot Games' ONE tournament in 2023.
This interest in gaming extends to general esports as well, with the company mentioning not just having talent join competitions, like with Machina X Flayon playing in the Sajam Slam, or having someone like Gigi Murin play a competitive title on stream, but potentially hosting events itself. This could include in-person events hosted by Cover or digital gatherings in the company’s Holoearth virtual platform, where players can gather for activations just like VRChat or Fortnite events.
While looking for opportunities in the gaming space, Cover is also focused on creating opportunities for fans in offline spaces using its IP. This includes more collaborations at existing events and looking for those hosting opportunities for things like competitions for its official Hololive card game.
There are no concrete plans as of yet for physical competitions, but Cover’s executive producer Robin Yeo noted that “gaming events and IPs have always been and will continue to be important partners in Cover’s global expansion strategy.”
“Doing events like this, it really showed us that depending on if you want to reach a wider audience or existing fans in a more meaningful way, it really changes what kind of event we want to deliver,” Aomi said. “For Holoearth or our digital events, we can provide spaces where our fans can more deeply connect with our talent. But we want to provide all kinds of spaces for these unique experiences.”
One gaming example given is the annual Hololive Sports Festival, an event where Hololive talent participate in various competitions within Minecraft that has been ongoing since 2020, where fans can actively get involved. This is a type of interactive production that the team eventually wants to host within Holoearth.
“Much like the Dream SMP and other streaming events, the Hololive Sports Festival in Minecraft is something we want to be able to mimic in Holoearth, creating our own way for talent and fans to interact with more games and activities,” Tanigo said. “In Minecraft, we can basically produce a reality show, but we want that production in Holoearth where fans can use their own avatars and items they collect to be more connected with the talent.”
Now, as Hololive prepares for its own future in event collaborations and Holoearth, the Dodgers are hoping for a repeat of last season, when Gawr Gura and Cover provided the team enough energy to win the World Series—according to Hololive fans. As of Sept. 17, the Dodgers are the third seed in the NLS playoff picture and projected to play against the New York Mets in the Wild Card round.