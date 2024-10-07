Does Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Have Crossplay?
Commonly referred to as Budokai Tenkaichi 4, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is the successor of one of the franchise’s most popular games, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3, as the massive roster of playable characters is ready to make its return.
As one of the highly-anticipated fighting games of 2024, having an excellent online multiplayer mode is a key part of the replayability and competitive nature of fighting games. As a result, many people are wondering if Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will have crossplay implemented into the game ahead of its release.
Will Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero have crossplay?
Unfortunately, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will not support crossplay between consoles or PC. So those playing on PlayStation 5 will be unable to play with their friends battling on PC or Xbox Series X and Series S. In fact, it is very likely that the game never sees crossplay, even post-launch. While previous Dragon Ball games, such as Dragon Ball FighterZ, have implemented crossplay some time after its release, it is unlikely that this will happen for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
According to an interview with IGN, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero producer Jon Furutani stated the following:
“There a difficulty that we have to go through to get crossplay to work. That’s where we stand right now. And as for your question about the future, obviously we don’t know yet, but yeah.”
Does Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Have Rollback Netcode?
According to the same interview with IGN, Furutani also stated that the game will not feature rollback. However, with the high demand for both rollback and crossplay, it will be interesting to see if any of these changes over time.
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be released on October 11, 2024, when the newest Dragon Ball video game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows.
Those in search of a more in-depth release guide for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero should be sure to check out our comprehensive guide detailing the official release and pre-order bonuses. Additionally, those looking to see the full list of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero characters should also check out our piece outlining all the playable characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.