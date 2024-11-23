Does Jinx Die in Arcane Season 2?
Riot Games’ popular animated series, Arcane, has officially ended as many fans are trying to find answers about what happened in the series finale.
While a very popular show with strong reviews, Arcane is officially over after two seasons. However, fans were in for a night of heartbreak and joyous moments that left them questioning all the cliffhangers and ambiguous endings. This led to many Arcane viewers running to the internet wondering if the series’ main character, Jinx, is still alive.
This is what we know happened during the Arcane series finale and whether or not Jinx is still alive.
WARNING: Readers who haven’t finished the entire Arcane series will be spoiled about things that happened during the ending. So if you have not watched Season 2 Act III stop reading right now and watch the new episodes on Netflix.
Is Jinx Dead in Arcane?
The ending ambiguously leans towards her dying, but there are possible hints she could be alive.
Toward the end of the Arcane Season 2 finale, we see Jinx sacrifices herself to save Vi from a falling tower following Jayce and Viktor putting a stop to Arcane forever. While Vi attempts to save Jinx from falling, Jinx ultimately separates Vi’s grip from her as she and Warwick fall away.
This also marks the last time we see Jinx in Arcane as we see the rest of the characters likely mourning her death alongside the other characters who passed away in the final battle. However, towards the end of the series, we see an airship flying through the sky, hinting Jinx might be alive and just in hiding.
Unfortunately, that will never be confirmed in ARcane as the series is officially over, but maybe the popular League of Legends character could make an appearance in future shows.
What’s Next After Arcane for Riot Games?
While the $250 million dollar series is officially over, Riot Games plans on treating Arcane as the start of more League of Legends stories to tell. So while the story of Piltover and Zaun has reached its conclusion, it will be interesting to see what storyline the team opts for next. While there is no set decision on which are of Runeterra
