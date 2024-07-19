Donald Trump Unbanned on Twitch
Former President Donald Trump's Twitch account has been unbanned. Twitch originally issued the DonaldTrump account an indefinite ban in 2021 shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. According to a statement from Twitch at the time, the ban was handed down "due to the ongoing risk of further incitement of violence."
Neither the former president nor Twitch have spoken on the reversal of decision at time of writing. The news was broken by StreamerBans, a website and social media account that tracks the length and issuance of bans on the streaming platform.
The DonaldTrump account was created in late 2019 according to data from SullyGnome. During 2020, the then-president reached a peak viewership of just under 5,000 concurrent viewers and streamed for a total of 326 hours throughout the year.