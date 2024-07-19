Esports illustrated

Donald Trump Unbanned on Twitch

Trent Murray

Carolina Trump, daughter of Eric Trump, yawns while sitting on the lap of Donald Trump while Eric Trump speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum. At left is JD Vance, at right is Lara Trump and Luke Trump. The final day of the RNC featured a keynote address by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal

Former President Donald Trump's Twitch account has been unbanned. Twitch originally issued the DonaldTrump account an indefinite ban in 2021 shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. According to a statement from Twitch at the time, the ban was handed down "due to the ongoing risk of further incitement of violence."

Neither the former president nor Twitch have spoken on the reversal of decision at time of writing. The news was broken by StreamerBans, a website and social media account that tracks the length and issuance of bans on the streaming platform.

The DonaldTrump account was created in late 2019 according to data from SullyGnome. During 2020, the then-president reached a peak viewership of just under 5,000 concurrent viewers and streamed for a total of 326 hours throughout the year.

Trent Murray

