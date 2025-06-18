DK Becomes an Ostritch: Insane Gameplay Reveals from Donkey Kong Bananza Direct
The June Nintendo Direct focused solely on Donkey Kong Bananza, a rare sight from the company. In the history of Nintendo Direct broadcasts, only ten others have been dedicated to a single game, including the April Direct broadcast, which showcased the highly anticipated Mario Kart World.
Donkey Kong Bananza takes the beloved ape to new places with an expected ally. Here is everything revealed in the Donkey Kong Bananza direct:
Donkey Kong teams up with a young Pauline
The first thing the Direct revealed was Donkey Kong’s partner for the game: Pauline.
Some newer Nintendo fans may know Pauline from Super Mario Odyssey or, more recently, as a default character in Mario Kart World. But Pauline’s involvement in the franchise goes beyond that.
Pauline was first introduced back in 1981 in the original Donkey Kong game as the woman that Mario is trying to save by dodging rolling barrels. Although Pauline, then known as The Lady, had blonde hair, the newer versions show her with brown hair.
This time around, we go further back in time to when Pauline was just a child before she became famous for her singing in New Donk City. She gets trapped underground with Donkey Kong and is forced to team up with him to find a way back to the surface and her old life.
Pauline hopes to reach the core of planet Ingot Isle, where it’s said that a wish will be granted upon arrival. Donkey Kong longs for the bananas, of course, but Pauline wants to use her wish to return to the surface and become a famous singer.
Free range in Donkey Kong Bananza
One of the appeals of Donkey Kong Bananza is the ability to run, jump, climb, and smash through any level of the game. The deeper the pair travels, the more complicated the tasks become, but by smashing rocks to carve paths and using chunks of earth or any other surface to fight foes, the world becomes a nearly unlimited playground for the player.
As told in the Direct, “destruction can lead to discovery,” which shows just how much Nintendo put into wanting the player to wreck the world around them to complete quests and find hidden items.
But smashing isn’t the only thing players can do in Donkey Kong Bananza to make their way through levels. They can also use soft materials, such as sand, to adhere to surfaces and each other, creating bridge-like structures.
Not only that, but Pauline’s singing plays a big part in the game’s mechanics, too. Her songs will guide Donkey Kong through levels if players get lost and remove the seals on sections that lead further underground.
If that’s not enough for you, Pauline’s singing can also transform Donkey Kong into his “Bananza” form, which gives him an added level of smashing power and transforms him into different animals. Known Bananza forms from the Direct include:
- Zebra Bananza
- Ostritch Bananza
Skill Points and Collectables in Donkey Kong Bananza
By collecting Banana Gems from around the world, players can level up Donkey Kong and unlock new abilities. Every five Banana Gems equal one Skill Point.
The additional skills include increased health, improved collecting or punching, and the ability to unlock new skills for different navigation styles in the game. Nintendo gives players the freedom to choose their preferred play style.
Banana Gems aren’t the only items that can be collected in Donkey Kong Bananza. Players can also find gold scattered throughout the map, which can be used to buy valuable items at The Stuff Shop.
For players who enjoy style, there are collectible Fossils that can be used to customize both Donkey Kong and Pauline at Style Shops. Each piece of clothing has a specific function that can help make navigating through levels more manageable. Additionally, Nintendo allows players to control the color of Donkey Kong’s fur, adding another layer of customization.
2 Player Co-Op and Game Sharing in Donkey Kong Bananza
Nintendo revealed that two players can play the game on the same console or two separate consoles. One player can use a single Joy-Con to play the game as Donkey Kong, while the other can play as Pauline and use her voice to help Donkey Kong smash and collect items.
Donkey Kong Bananza is an exclusive title for the Switch 2, but players who own both the new console and the game can share it locally with an older console as long as the game is available on the Switch 2.
DK Artist and amiibo Support
Outside of the game, players can use their carving skills in DK Artist. They can add or remove sections of the sculpture, incorporate background effects, and paint the surface as they see fit.
Although it doesn’t impact the main gameplay, DK Artist allows players to take a brief pause from the action and create something unique rather than just smashing through everything in the game.
In true Nintendo fashion, Donkey Kong Bananza supports all amiibo and a new Donkey Kong and Pauline figure will be released soon. Scanning the new figure unlocks Pauline’s Diva Dress, which she wears in Super Mario Odyssey. This dress will increase the likelihood of music discs dropping when defeating enemies.
Other amiibo scanned in will present players with new objects to throw around the map, like Golden Kong Titles for the Donkey Kong series amiibo and large spheres for all other figures.
Donkey Kong Bananza will be available to play on the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17 and can be purchased at large retailers, online, or through the Nintendo eShop.
Esports Impact
The New Bananza forms revealed in the trailer open the door to a ton of new gameplay decisions and possibilities. This will no-doubt lead to some insane routing potential for speedrunners looking to move effectively through levels. Movement options tend to be one of the biggest factors in the long-term viability of a speed game, so having both a fast-moving transformation as well as one that grants flight will be a game-changer for Donkey Kong Bananza as a speedrunning option.