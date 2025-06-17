Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Direct: How to Watch, Everything We Know So Far
Donkey Kong Bananza is the next highly anticipated Nintendo exclusive, following the recently released Mario Kart World, heading to the Switch 2.
This marks the first original 3D platformer starring the iconic ape since Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze was relaunched on the original Switch in 2018 after being announced for the Wii U in 2014.
This new title promises to bring fresh energy and adventure to the beloved franchise.
How to Watch the Donkey Kong Bananza Direct
Nintendo will be showing off Donkey Kong Bananza in a dedicated Direct livestream on Wednesday, June 18 at 9am ET / 6am PT.
To watch the event live, check out the official Nintendo website or YouTube channel. Esports On SI will have a recap of all the Direct info shortly after the livestream ends. You can also watch the livestream directly within this article using the embeded video below
Donkey Kong Bananza Story and Setting
Unlike other Donkey Kong titles in the franchise, Bananza has the player controlling Donkey Kong only, which differs from previous titles, such as Tropical Freeze, that enlist the help of other characters like Diddy and Dixie Kong.
This new title lets players experience the same feel-good mechanics as similar 3D platformers but offers a more exploratory experience. Players explore sandbox-style underground levels with a focus on platforming, destruction, and puzzle-solving.
Donkey Kong Bananza Gameplay
Despite the game not being released yet, gameplay footage shown by Nintendo during the showcase seems reminiscent of Super Mario Odyssey, which was another highly anticipated title released when the original Switch was first announced.
Donkey Kong’s versatile move set is at the heart of Bananza's gameplay. He can roll and punch to navigate quickly or take out enemies, slap the terrain to interact with the environment, and pick up or throw objects for both combat and puzzle-solving.
His agility also allows him to climb most surfaces, encouraging vertical exploration and creative traversal through the underground world.
Familiar faces from the Donkey Kong universe, like Cranky Kong, return to offer help, advice, or rewards as part of this collectible-driven adventure.
Smash, Dig, Explore: A Destructible Underground World
A standout feature of Donkey Kong Bananza is its destructible world. Donkey Kong can smash through nearly every surface, uncovering secrets or eliminating enemies along the way.
Specific segments of the game offer a nostalgic nod to the franchise’s roots by shifting into 2D gameplay that is reminiscent of the classic Donkey Kong titles.
These side-scrolling sections revive familiar elements, including precise platforming and iconic minecart rides, delivering fast-paced action that contrasts with the open-world exploration of the main game.
However, all destruction is bound by a layer of unbreakable bedrock at the base of each level, setting a limit to how deep players can go. Throughout the underground world, players will encounter secret challenge zones that test their skills in various ways.
Donkey Kong Bananza Collectables
There are multiple collectibles available in Donkey Kong Bananza, including:
- Golden Bananas
- Banandium
- Fossils
Golden Bananas are the game’s primary collectible, serving a similar role to Power Moons in Super Mario Odyssey. Players earn Golden Bananas by progressing through the main story, exploring hidden areas, completing challenges, and assisting non-playable characters.
Outside of Golden Bananas, players can also collect Banandium, a shimmering, gold-like resource that serves as the game’s main currency. This resource can be found while exploring or completing specific tasks and can be used to unlock upgrades or items.
The last known collectible, Fossils, are scattered throughout the world and can be traded for specific characters for various rewards.
Donkey Kong Bananza Price and Release Information
Donkey Kong Bananza launches both digitally via the Nintendo eShop and physically in stores on July 17. It will be priced at $69.99, aligning with the new standard pricing for first-party titles on the Nintendo Switch 2.
Currently, there are no confirmed deluxe or limited editions available for purchase.
With its blend of classic Donkey Kong charm, modern 3D platforming mechanics, and a fresh focus on exploration and destruction, Donkey Kong Bananza is shaping up to be a major addition to the Switch 2 lineup.
Whether you’re a longtime fan of the series or a newcomer ready to dive into the underground world of banana-fueled chaos, this title promises a wild and nostalgic ride.