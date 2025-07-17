Is Donkey Kong Bananza a Game of the Year Contender? Review Roundup
Nintendo announced its second major title for the Switch 2 in April, and since then, the community has been excited about the opportunity to play.
Donkey Kong Bananaza is the first standalone title released for the famous primate since Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, which was released in February 2014 for the Wii U and later ported to the Switch.
The story features Donkey Kong and his companion Pauline, who is best known for her role in Super Mario Odyssey and as a playable character in the new Mario Kart World game released alongside the Switch 2.
Will Donkey Kong Bananza be GOTY?
With the influx of new reviews and high praises, people are beginning to call Donkey Kong Bananza a Game of the Year contender even before it reaches consumers.
Several news outlets, including Gfinity, IGN, and Press Start, have reported 10/10 scores. Others continue to give it praise with scores above or equal to a 9/10.
Some even pointed out that the game performed better than other highly anticipated titles released around the same time, like Expedition 33, which IGN rated one point lower earlier this year.
Donkey Kong Bananza currently has a tied Metacritic score with its original title, Donkey Kong 64, which features the same characters. However, in the newest title, Pauline is portrayed as a child, while in the Nintendo 64 version, she is depicted as a blonde damsel in distress. This ties the two for being the highest-rated Donkey Kong game in the franchise.
Nintendo's 3D Platformer Resurgence
A reviewer of Donkey Kong Bananza shared his thoughts on X, giving more insight as to why he rated the game a 10/10 before its release.
"Donkey Kong Bananza is a masterpiece," said Logan Plant on X." It's a brilliant successor to Super Mario Odyssey, one of the best platformers I've ever played, and one of my favorite Nintendo games of all time. DK is finally back, and I couldn't be happier."
This isn't the first instance of Donkey Kong Bananza being compared to Super Mario Odyssey either, as the latter was another 3D platformer released alongside the original Nintendo Switch.
Similar accounts on X also made references to the two together, such as Genki_JPN on X, who highlighted the similarities in mechanics between the two.
"The core gameplay mechanic of Donkey Kong Bananza came from a technical experiment of taking the arms from a Super Mario Odyssey Boss and putting them on a Goomba to smash the terrain."
With the upward trend in the Donkey Kong franchise, some fans are hoping to see more of him in the future, stating that the success of Bananza could be its resurgence.
"Hoping this is the beginning of a Donkey Kong resurgence, and we're not waiting over a decade for the next game," said another X user. "Nintendo has had a lot of success with their games going 3D Open World. Wonder if they'll consider revisiting that for Star Fox. Maybe a new Star Fox Adventure."
Esports Impact of Donkey Kong Bananza
Now that the game has started reaching millions of players worldwide, the race to see who can complete it the fastest is already underway.
Like many 3D platformers, Donkey Kong Bananza has its own speedrunning community. With its official release on July 17, players will have the opportunity to join DK and Pauline on an adventure to get them home in record time.
In addition to speedrunning, there are other challenges to tackle. For example, YouTuber MarioBrick has already uploaded a video demonstrating how he defeated each boss in the game without taking any damage—a feat that some players may never achieve themselves.