How to Get the Doom 2099 Skin in Fortnite: Price, Release Date, All Items
Marvel skins are incredibly popular in Fortnite, and there are lots of super heroes and villains that you can collect. Heroes from the Marvel franchise are often Battle Pass rewards, though they are also commonly sold for V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
Doctor Doom has had a great presence in Fortnite for the past few months, but his evil plans aren't over yet. A new outfit called Doom 2099 has released tonight, so you'll need to know exactly how to get it before you can conquer Fortnite OG as the sinister Marvel villain.
How to Get the Doom 2099 Skin
Doom 2099 has a cybernetic appearance with beams of blue, but he's still just as terrifying as always. Though you could get a Doctor Doom outfit during Chapter 5, it's no longer available to earn, so collecting Doom 2099 is a top priority for Marvel fans who missed out on his first skin.
You can buy the Doom 2099 costume in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks, complete with the 2099 Cape back bling and Doom 2099 LEGO style. Unfortunately, the skin doesn't come with the set's Galacta Staff pickaxe, so you'll have to purchase it separately for 800 V-Bucks. You'll be able to purchase Doom 2099 until December the 16th.
More Marvel items are surely imminent soon, as the superhero franchise seems to be one of Fortnite's favorite crossover partners. Other collaborations, like a showdown with the titan Godzilla, are releasing throughout the course of Chapter 6, and fans can't wait to see everything Epic Games has cooked up this season.