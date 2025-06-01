DOTA 2 2025 Esports World Cup Schedule, Prize Pool, Format
After an intense first year of competition, DOTA 2 is returning to the Esports World Cup (EWC) in 2025 to host its final ESL Pro Tour (EPT) Championship. The EWC has just revealed crucial tournament information, and teams are moving through qualifiers to enter the battlefield. Let's explore everything you need to know about DOTA 2 in the 2025 Esports World Cup, including its format, schedule, and more.
What is the Esports World Cup?
The Esports World Cup (EWC) is an international esports competition and convention held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event, which debuted in 2024, has the largest prize pool in esports history. In 2025, it will award teams and players over 70 million USD.
The EWC contains 25 competitions in 25 games. Alongside individual tournament victories, organizations become partnered Club Teams and compete to be named the best esports team of the year. The EWC also contains an Esports World Cup Festival (EWCF) portion. This festival spans the entire city of Riyadh. It includes gaming-themed activities and tournaments for smaller, rising esports scenes.
DOTA 2 Returns to the 2025 Esports World Cup
DOTA 2 appeared in the Esports World Cup's inaugural lineup in 2024, hosting the title's Riyadh Masters tournament. The Gaimin Gladiators, a Canadian organization, took home the trophy. In 2025, DOTA 2 will return to the EWC in a tournament that will be the ESL Pro Tour (EPT)'s final Championship. The Gaimin Gladiators will defend their title and battle against 15 other teams, including Team Liquid, Team Falcons and more familiar faces.
EWC representatives state:
"Over the past few years, a handful of Dota 2 teams have cemented themselves in the history books, walking out of Riyadh as champions with life changing prizes that have typically been the biggest of any tournament each year. 2025 will be no different, with 16 top teams competing across two weeks of the Esports World Cup."
The tournament also explains DOTA 2's importance on its website:
"Dota 2 is one of the most hype esports scenes in the world, with massive prize pools, long-time teams, and even longer rivalries. The storylines will all heat up at EWC, where the best teams in the world will compete for glory on a massive stage."
What is the 2025 EWC DOTA 2 Prize Pool?
According to an Esports World Cup press release, DOTA 2's 2025 event will boast a 3 million USD prize pool. In addition, the EWC 2025 DOTA 2 tournament will crown an MVP who earns an extra 10,000 USD bonus.
EWC 2025 DOTA 2: Tournament Format
The EWC's 2025 DOTA 2 tournament will operate through several stages. Let's recap how teams progress through each phase:
Qualification
DOTA 2 teams can qualify for the EWC through multiple methods. First, the Gaimin Gladiators will return as the tournament's defending Champions. The top 8 teams from the EPT tour and the winner of the Asian Champions League (ACL) also gain entry.
Outside these invitational slots, teams must enter EWC-specific qualifiers. Online qualifiers are separate for every in-game region (SEA, SA, NA, MESWA, EEU and WEU) and provide one spot for each. Finally, an Open Qualifier to Closed Qualifier pipeline offers a final few slots to EWC hopefuls.
Group Stage
The Group Stage includes 16 teams from qualifiers and invitations. These teams divide into 4 groups, where they compete in a round-robin elimination format with best-of-2 matches. Each group's winning team advances immediately to the Playoffs, while the remaining 12 enter the Gauntlet Bracket.
Gauntlet Bracket
The Gauntlet Bracket begins with 12 teams. It is a single-elimination tournament, and only the top 4 organizations will enter the Finals stage.
Finals
In the Finals, the remaining 8 teams will battle it out in a single-elimination bracket. This is the highest-stakes portion, and will contain quarterfinals, semifinals and Grand Finals. The last team standing will become the 2025 EWC DOTA 2 Champions.
The 2025 Esports World Cup will not tie in with DOTA 2's famed The International event, which serves as its World Championship. However, it is a Tier 1 tournament with significant importance in the DOTA 2 scene.
DOTA 2 at the 2025 Esports World Cup: Full Schedule
Now that we've explored how the EWC's DOTA 2 stages work, let's walk through a full schedule. Overall, the tournament's main event will occur from July 8-19 2025.
Road to EWC (Qualifiers):
- June 4-5: EWC Online Qualifier: North America
- June 4-6: EWC Online Qualifier: Western Europe
- June 7-9: EWC Online Qualifier: Southeast Asia
- June 7-9: EWC Online Qualifier: Middle East Southwest Asia
- June 10-12: EWC Online Qualifier: South America
- June 10-12: EWC Online Qualifier: Eastern Europe
- July 8-19: Main Tournament
How to Watch DOTA 2 at the 2025 Esports World Cup
Fans can watch the 2025 Esports World Cup's DOTA 2 events live at the organization's official Twitch account, twitch.tv/ewc. In addition, the Esports World Cup has a YouTube channel @ewc where it livestreams matches and posts VODs of completed games.
Further information will emerge as qualifiers complete, and more teams gain spots in the competition.