Downtime for the Season 1 Update - New FANTASTIC FOUR Heroes, Maps, & Battle Pass
The excitement never stops in the Marvel universe. As their newest title, Marvel Rivals has quickly become one of the most popular superhero games of all time. The gameplay is similar to Overwatch, with the main difference being that the characters are all themed around Marvel superstars. Whether you like the action of Spider-Man or the stealth of Invisible Woman, Marvel Rivals has you covered.
Season 1 launches tomorrow, so it's time to take a look at when downtime will begin. Many players are also wondering what will be added with the newest installment, and fans are in for a treat as the Fantastic Four jump into the fight. Here are all the juicy-details you need to know about the 1/10 update for Marvel Rivals.
When is Downtime for Marvel Rivals Season 1?
Downtime for Marvel Rivals will begin at 2:00 AM Eastern Time on January 10th and end at 4:10 AM. As such, you'll be unable to play Marvel Rivals for a 2-hour duration. There are big additions coming in tomorrow's update, so it's fitting that there will be a few hours of downtime.
We've compiled a list of each time zone below so that you can figure out when Marvel Rivals goes offline. Soon enough, every Venom, Black Widow, and Spider-Man will be swinging into Season 1.
Time Zone
Downtime
PDT
11 PM
EDT
2 AM
UTC
7 AM
CET
8 AM
New Heroes
The biggest addition in Season 1 are the new heroes that you can now explore. The Fantastic Four are entering Marvel Rivals during the first season, but they won't all be available from the start. Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman made the cut, but Human Torch will have to wait for mid-season along with the Thing.
Though many in the dedicated fan-base would prefer that every hero drop at once, adding them in throughout the season creates a constant stream of new content to keep the gameplay feeling fresh. There are surely more heroes to come in 2025, especially since the Marvel universe is bigger than it's ever been before.
Mr. Fantastic
Mr. Fantastic is a stretchy hero who can use his ability in a range of different ways. His character in Marvel Rivals will have unique range and maneuverability during combat, so seeing how he pairs with Invisible Woman will be exciting. This update will be the ultimate dream come true for Fantastic Four super-fans, and there are even more characters from the famous superhero team on the way.
Invisible Woman
Whether you're a Marvel fan or not, you can probably guess that Invisible Woman has the power of invisibility. By using this new ability, skilled players will be able to create stealthy techniques to ambush their enemies. The introduction of this invisible character will change the meta in many ways, and it'll also provide another hero who can easily maneuver around the map undetected.
Balancing Changes to Existing Heroes
The introduction of the Fantastic Four is huge, but it's not the only thing that will change the meta this January. Marvel Rivals is also committed to balancing its existing heroes, and lots of them are getting adjusted for fairness. For example, some characters will now have increased health, such as Thor.
Abilities have even been tinkered with to provide the best gameplay experience possible in the action-packed Marvel game. The developers have collected useful feedback from the pre-season and turned it into much-needed changes. Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman will likely receive adjustments a few weeks after their launch, but players will have to test their skill kits first.
Expansive Marvel Maps
New maps are an important addition in Season 1. Marvel Rivals is severely lacking in terms of map quantity, which makes sense considering that it hasn't been out for very long. As such, two new locales are hopping into Marvel Rivals on December 10th, including Midtown and the Sanctum Sanctorum.
As you run through the streets of Midtown, you may even notice the Baxter Building. On the flip side, the Sanctum Sanctorum is a reference to Doctor Strange, one of the most popular Marvel characters ever. It seems like more and more iconic locations will be available as Marvel Rivals grows in size, so fans should be excited about what the rest of 2025 may offer.
Season 1 Battle Pass
As expected in most free games today, Marvel Rivals has a paid battle pass filled to the top with exciting cosmetics you can use to customize your action-heroes. The new battle pass is priced at 990 Lattice, which is roughly equivalent to $10 USD. The pass will have dozens of items, so it's worth buying it if you plan to play Marvel Rivals a lot within the next three months.
The battle pass is a limited-time offer, so make sure to complete it before Season 1 ends. Lots of players are excited about the All-Butcher skin, but many more cosmetics await you this season. If you're committed to being a completionist in Marvel Rivals, then play a few matches each day to earn every dazzling item available.
New Cosmetics for Purchase
There are hundreds of outfits that Marvel Rivals could add for its heroes. Although we don't have an exact timeline of when characters will receive new costumes, there will surely be new ones to purchase in Season 1. Spider-Man is a perfect example, as there are three movie franchises and decades of other media surrounding the hero to use in the creation of new skins.
