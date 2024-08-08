Dr Disrespect Leaves Cryptic Message on X, Enraging Streaming Community
Once believed to be canceled, it seems like Herschel " Dr Disrespect" Beahm IV is doing good on his word and not letting anyone make him "disappear." Fans are wondering what is happening next after the Two-Time made yet another cryptic change to his X profile.
Earlier this evening, Dr Disrespect changed his X banner to show what was floating behind the dark, dangerous waves in his previous banner. Zooming in shows that what lies beneath the surface is his statement on X where he admitted to talking to a minor.
It seems that despite the overall streaming community condemning his behavior and his gaming studio dropping him after an investigation, Dr Disrespect is hoping to have a comeback in some capacity. He is currently demonetized on YouTube, so fans are speculating that he will stream on Kick or maybe pursue something else altogether.
While fans started trying to figure out what the X banner means — with many previously discussing the dark waters representing something deep — most responses to his cryptic update have been met with anger and ridicule.
A lot of people have wondered why Dr Disrespect is trying to have a comeback, joking that he's "fishing for minors" among other comical takes on the situation. Another said that it was an image of him "destroying the evidence."
"Like changing header art is going to make things better," one X user wrote.
So far it's unknown when Dr Disrespect is coming back — if he even is. But it seems like most do not want him to return after he admitted to inappropriately DMing a young fan.