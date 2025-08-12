Dr Disrespect Calls Out Battlefield 6 Streamer Rankings
Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm is one of the internet's most popular and most controversial creators. After a rebrand and return in 2024, the Doc is renewing his viewer base with more gaming content, and Battlefield 6 streaming is his latest venture. Despite reportedly high viewer engagement, Dr Disrespect is not present on many Battlefield 6 stream ranking lists, and Beahm has posted on X.com expressing frustration with the situation.
Dr Disrespect Calls Out Battlefield 6 Stream Rankings: "We Had 1.1 Million Views"
At 11:20 AM ET on August 12 2025, Dr Disrespect posted on his official X.com account replying to Battlefield 6 stream rankings, which he did not appear on:
"We had 1.1 million views with only 18 hours of game time and NO DROPS…
but who’s really counting, right?"
'No drops' references the fact that Dr Disrespect's fans did not receive any reward incentives from his streams, but chose to watch anyway. He continued, calling his Champions Club members "the realest community in the business."
Just a few hours later, Dr Disrespect deleted the post from his page. It's unclear exactly why it was removed.
Indeed, Battlefield 6 is a massively popular category on most streaming platforms at the moment. As of August 12, the game has over 128,000 Twitch followers, and its launch date broke records with a significantly successful player peak that surpassed 500,000.
Why is Dr Disrespect Not On Battlefield 6 Stream Rankings?
Dr Disrespect's omission from most Battlefield 6 stream rankings could have multiple contributing factors. Mainly, he does not stream on Twitch, instead appearing exclusively on a rival broadcasting platform, Rumble, and YouTube. Some ranking sample pools may not have been drawn from these sites or may have solely focused on Twitch creators.
Dr Disrespect has also been at the center of internet controversy, causing several streaming sites and communities to distance themselves from him. Twitch initially banned Dr Disrespect on June 26 2020, shortly after stating they were "actively looking into the accounts concerning streamers affiliated with Twitch" to "make the streaming community safer for everyone." Twitch did not publicly state the ban's reasoning, and Dr Disrespect attempted a lawsuit before allegedly settling with the company in court. He then signed an exclusivity contract with Rumble, another platform, and moved there.
Several years later, former Twitch employee Cody Connors alleged in June 2024 that "[Dr Disrespect] got banned because got caught [with] a minor in the then existing Twitch whispers product. He was trying to meet up with her at TwitchCon."
Following this news, which several additional ex-employees corroborated in interviews with The Verge and Bloomberg News, Dr Disrespect posted an X.com statement saying:
"Were there Twitch whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes."
Beahm later confirmed the messages "sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate." He then took a "vacation", leaving the streaming world behind entirely before returning in September 2024.
What Does This Mean for the Gaming Community?
While Dr Disrespect has occasionally participated in Just Chatting streams, he is primarily famous for his gaming content. Beahm originally gained repute for his Call of Duty videos, also forming friendships with several of the title's prominent creators, such as TimTheTatMan.
Despite his brush with controversy, Dr Disrespect has over 4.4 million YouTube subscribers and 100,000 Rumble watchers. His presence on the platforms is representative of a greater 2020s trend: Twitch's chokehold on the streaming industry has weakened. Like Rumble, Kick has attracted many creators who migrated from or were banned from Twitch due to its lower admin involvement and looser moderation.
Previously, public opinion of these platforms swayed negatively due to their more edgy, gritty content. However, Kick in particular is making moves to court popular streamers and move into the mainstream, with MrBeast and xQc both making appearances in the upcoming week.
While Twitch's rival platform's rebrands have been successful, the Battlefield 6 incident may represent ongoing ripple effects from Dr Disrespect's Twitch era. That being said, it also raises questions about stream stat-tracking accuracy and how bias may affect viewership records.