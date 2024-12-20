Waves of Streamers Drop Call of Duty, Dr Disrespect Could Be Next
Call of Duty has continued its legacy in 2024 with Black Ops 6's October release. The game has been relatively successful, with the largest opening weekend of any title in the franchise. However, pros and streamers are beginning to abandon COD in striking numbers as the year ends. Call of Duty legend Nadeshot made a surprising announcement about quitting due to various competitive issues, and Dr Disrespect has posted on X.com similarly lamenting the state of the game. Here's everything we know about the situation, including Nadeshot and Dr Disrespect's takes and what players think.
Who Is Dr Disrespect?
Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm is a streamer, YouTuber and gaming influencer. Beahm is known for his Call of Duty and PUBG content. During his streams and videos, he adopts a 'Dr Disrespect' internet persona who wears bright, reflective glasses and has a brash, confident sense of humor.
Dr Disrespect previously streamed on Twitch before being banned for messaging a minor inappropriately with the platform's chat feature. He now posts on YouTube with 4.55 million subscribers and also streams on a rival site, Rumble.
Is Dr Disrespect Leaving COD?
On December 19, 2024, Dr Disrespect posted on his official X.com account, mentioning Call of Duty. The streamer stated, "Call of Duty is so bad, your friends become the only reason you keep playing...". The post received over 3,000 likes in just four hours and elicited many replies.
Doc's fans appeared to agree with his take. One user, @GodFixIt, replied calling Call of Duty gameplay with friends "codependent trauma bonding." Another, @_kickface_, said, "Activision is dead set on doing everything they can to bring [Black Ops 6] down, and the new warzone integration was horrible."
Dr Disrespect's recent streams have also pivoted from Call of Duty. He has played Warzone in the past month, but Black Ops 6 content is notably absent in favor of Fortnite and Epic Games' new hero shooter Marvel Rivals.
Nadeshot's Video: Quitting COD?
Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag is one of Call of Duty's most well-known personalities. From 2009 to 2015, he competed in the professional COD esports circuit with significant success under teams including OpTic Gaming and Team Envy. In recent years, he has expanded into esports entrepreneurship as the owner of the successful esports organization 100 Thieves and a content creator on YouTube and Twitch.
On December 18 2024, Nadeshot uploaded a mysterious video to his YouTube channel, which has over 3 million subscribers. The post, titled "Call of Duty is FORCING me to quit the game," reached over 167,000 views as of December 19.
Nadeshot begins the video by prefacing, "I think there's a really big problem with Call of Duty right now." He elaborates that since ranked play has released, he believes Call of Duty developers have been "taking shortcuts" that reduce the game's quality.
Nadeshot notes that competing titles like VALORANT and Counter-Strike have higher-quality competitive servers and stronger ranked integrity. When comparing these games to COD, he states they are "not even in the same ballpark."
In addition, he calls out Activision for deciding to invest less in Call of Duty servers and challenges the title's 'casual' perception. Nadeshot mentions that "from a server and network perspective" "the damn [game] is falling apart" and talks about the franchise's struggles with cheaters, DDOS attacks and lag. He comically states "They're doing open heart surgery on my PC just to get 70, 80 frames."
Nadeshot ended the video by saying "I love the game, I have friends who work at Activision [... but] I don't want to play the game. I think that's a huge problem." He says "In my eyes, Black Ops 6 is chalked. Black Ops 6 is dead in the water."
Streamers and Players Are Leaving COD
Nadeshot's video received a significant positive reception from Call of Duty streamers who have also recognized issues. Another COD YouTuber Tdawgsmitty with over 400,000 subscribers commented, "It is time to make warzone its own thing. the problem is the integrations every year. its ruining the game."
Casual gamers also chimed in to make their opinions known. Their complaints about the state of COD often mention 'shadowbanning innocent users' and desync issues. The franchise's weapon attachment and movement system changes have also annoyed its community. Many players, like YouTube commenter @Mohammed-ph4bj, expressed frustration and observed that "they do not give a f-k [...] the only way change will happen is if everyone stopped playing the game."
Nadeshot has previously expressed irritation with Black Ops 6, posting about the game's Anti-Cheat system's failures on X.com in November. Nickmercs, another famed COD creator with over 6.7 million Twitch followers, also announced he would not play the title in October, saying "I don't give a f--k about that new Call of Duty [...] this will be the first year in a long time where I actually don't play it."
According to Steam Charts on December 19 2024, Call of Duty currently has 98,900 active players. Only time will tell if the game's competitive issues result in a long-lasting player base trend of decline.