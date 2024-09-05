Dr Disrespect Announced Return — Here's What We Know
The Doc is returning at full speed.
Controversial streamer Herschel "Dr Disrespect" Beahm has stated in his most recent X post that he's making a comeback tomorrow. For the last few weeks, Doc has been on "vacation" following an admission that he was DMing a minor on Twitch. Now, he's giving his fans something to look forward to and his haters something to mock.
Dr Disrespect recently shared a video on X titled "Showtime." In the video, it switches between the former YouTuber racing across the dark waters (hinted at in previous posts) and a POV of him controlling the high-speed boat. He eventually makes it to the Arena.
In this video on X, Dr Disrespect announces he will make his return on September 6
"Champions Club.... We're just getting started," Doc then says with a sinister laugh.
Dr Disrespect followed up the epic video with a tweet that shows he is aware of all the jokes being made about his dramatic return. This includes people claiming that he's returning from Epstein's Island.
"Awww is the pedo getting offended by being called out?" one X user responded.
While many people have still voiced frustration and concern over Dr Disrespect coming back after such serious allegations, others are standing up for the streamer. Some have even claimed they are calling out of work to be available for his return on September 6, although we don't yet know what this will entail, since he called out gaming streamers for being a "snoozfest."