Dr Disrespect Deletes Tweet Mentioning Talks With Minor
Shunned streamer Herschel " Dr Disrespect" Beahm has deleted his controversial tweet where he admitted to messaging a minor.
Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch in 2020, leaving fans confused. It was revealed four years later that this was due to him using the Twitch Whisper app to privately DM an underaged fan, even allegedly asking to meet up with them at Twitch Con.
Fans were initially in disbelief, coming to the Two-Time's aid as the accusation picked up. But it all seemingly came to an end when Dr Disrespect shared a long tweet that admitted he did speak to a minor. It read: "I'm no f—ing predator or pedophile. Are you kidding me?" But in the same tweet, he also admitted to having borderline inappropriate DMs with an "individual minor."
Why Did Dr Disrespect Delete His Tweet?
On August 14, the streaming community noticed that the long, damning tweet was missing. Apparently, Dr Disrespect has deleted the tweet after claiming he has "no filter" about the situation in that exact tweet.
This comes after Dr Disrespect updated his X profile with a new banner. In the banner, Doc showed a paper copy of the tweet torn up and thrown into dark, tumultuous waters. These small changes to his profile, including a picture of him playing chess, have been speculated by fans and haters alike to be a buildup to a possible return.
While Dr Disrespect may be trying to build up hype ahead of some type of return from his hiatus, the streaming community is simply mad that he deleted the tweet. Many wondered if he was hoping they'd just forget he ever wrote it or even forget that he talked to a minor. Others wondered if he was trying to scrub all memory of the situation.
Another wrote: "Hopefully he deletes all his accounts next."