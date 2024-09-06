Dr Disrespect Doubles Down on His Side of the Story
Over 233K people tuned in to Dr Disrespect's return stream, titled "The Truth."
Doc was previously on "vacation" after being canceled for messaging a minor on Twitch. A former employee revealed it was the reason behind his permaban, which had his community in denial until Dr Disrespect admitted it was true in a since-deleted tweet. Now he's back to streaming on YouTube.
In his return stream, Dr Disrespect doubled down on what he wrote in the tweet. He admitted he did DM a minor but repeated that he didn't send any inappropriate photos. Doc also added that there's more that hasn't been disclosed but Twitch doesn't have any proof against him — he even added that he never did what they said.
He then added this time around that the courts didn't find what he did illegal.
"So why did Twitch use them against me?" he demanded.
Doc told his fans that he should have never been banned from Twitch, calling out the streaming platform for being biased against him. He explained that other streamers who broke regulations were still given Twitch contracts. Meanwhile, Dr Disrespect questioned why Cody Conners (the Twitch employee who initially exposed the reason for the ban) even tried to get him in trouble, stating that it caused him to cut Midnight Society employees and get demonetized on YouTube.
He then continued to speak about how Twitch seemed to have an issue with him despite him trying to stay in his "own lane" with his Champions Club. Dr Disrespect ranted about how other streamers who broke the rules and regulations, including "bestiality," were given major contracts on Twitch.
Related Article: Asmongold Begs MrBeast to Stream Potential Trial
After wrapping up the "serious" portion of the stream, a fan asked him to play Call of Duty's Black Ops 6 beta and he agreed, despite previously stating that gaming streamers are "snoozefest." While booting up the game (which continued to kick him from servers), Doc told his loyal fans that he needs to "make up for donations."
The sub-only chat continued to express support for Doc, including claims he's innocent and telling him to just "let it out" when he became emotional. It's clear that his fanbase has not been swayed by the admission of messaging a minor, with many welcoming him back excitedly and donating frequently from the chat with donations of up to $200.