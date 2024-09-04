Dr Disrespect Hints at Possible Streaming Pivot
The teasing continues as Dr Disrespect remains "on vacation" but providing cryptic updates to his social media. The latest update comes in the form of what is effectively a subtweet to the rest of the streaming community that could signal the Doc is considering a pivot in content when he returns.
In the replies, Dr Disrespect also indicated that he is back from vactaion, further hinting that his return could be imminent.
Since the initial tweet announcing he'd be taking time away, the Doc has yet to provide a clear roadmap for his return. He remains banned on Twitch and demonetized on YouTube, so it is possible a return stream will take place at an alternative streaming platform like Kick.
For now, fans eagerly await his return while critics are quick to remind him in the replies of why he took time away in the first place — admitting to messaging a minor.