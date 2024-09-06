Dr Disrespect Plans to Fight For Monetization on YouTube
During his return stream, Dr Disrespect discussed his future on YouTube.
Dr Disrespect's return stream, titled "The Truth," just wrapped up the portion where he discussed his side of what went down with the minor on Twitch. After calling out the streaming platform for targeting him "unfairly," Doc turned to his plans on YouTube.
Ever since Doc admitted to messaging a minor two months ago, YouTube has demonetized his channel. Still, he returned to YouTube for his recent stream, which also included Call of Duty. The content ctreator told the Champions Club what he plans to do about the demonetization.
Is Dr Disrespect Staying on YouTube?
For the time being, it appears that Doc will stay on YouTube. He hasn't mentioned any further broadcast plans, such as a move to Kick.
The demonetization will last until September 25, 2024. After that, Dr Disrespect plans to reapply for his partnership.
Said Doc: "People ask, 'now that you're not getting monetized you're not streaming ever again...' There's an opportunity to reapply. In the meantime, we'll do what we need to do. I enjoy my time here on YouTube. We've bulit a nice, strong community for years. This is where we started 16 years ago, 2008, I think. We've got the best, realest gaming community. The Champions Club."
It's not clear what will happen if Dr Disrespect's request for monetization is denied at the end of the month. But for now, he plans to "stay in his lane" and stream for his fans on YouTube.
The reactions on X have been mixed. Some hoped that YouTube would continue to not pay him, calling it a win for the platform. Others said that Dr Disrespect is "innocent" and called for YouTube to change it. Some even said Doc should just get off the internet altogether and focus on his family.