Dr Disrespect Returns to Top of YouTube Streaming Charts
Dr Disrespect, one of the internet's most infamous influencers, recently returned to creating content on YouTube after taking a 'vacation' due to allegations and controversy. After streaming throughout October, he is back on the charts and is now the second most-watched US YouTube Gaming streamer.
The Dr Disrespect Controversy
Before his ban, Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm was one of Twitch's most popular streamers with over 4.4 million followers. He rose to fame on YouTube after appearing on the now-defunct gaming channel Machinima and playing Halo and Call of Duty.
Dr Disrespect has been at the center of several controversies. In March 2020, Beahm signed a contract with Twitch to partner with the company as a content creator and remain on the platform for several years. Three months later, in June 2020, Twitch released a statement saying they were "looking into the accounts concerning streamers affiliated with Twitch" and banned Dr Disrespect's channel.
Beahm sued Twitch for his ban in 2021 before settling in 2022 with a statement saying, "No party admits to any wrongdoing". In early 2024, he announced he would not return to Twitch and claimed rival streaming site Kick had offered him a contract. The internet was abuzz over the announcement, and speculation continued about what caused Dr Disrespect's 2020 Twitch ban. On June 21, 2024, a former Twitch employee broke his silence and revealed that The Doc was banned for messages he sent through the Twitch platform to a minor.
Dr Disrespect's 'Vacation'
After Dr Disrespect's scandal surfaced, Beahm 'took a vacation' from streaming. Midnight Society, Turtle Beach and NBA 2k also ended their partnerships with him. In a now-deleted tweet, Beahm admitted to the messages and stated that he and the minor had "casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate." On June 27 2024, YouTube followed Twitch's lead and demonetized Dr Disrespect's account after removing him from their Partner program.
Dr Disrespect's Return
Dr Disrespect returned from his 'vacation' on September 5 2024 and began streaming on YouTube. Beahm's first stream, "LIVE - DR DISRESPECT - THE TRUTH", accumulated over 3 million views. In it, Beahm talks about his lawsuit against Twitch and the allegations against him. While he admits to messaging a minor in DMs, he denied sending inappropriate images and doubled down, saying he should never have been banned from Twitch. In the following few streams, Beahm played Deadlock before pivoting to Black Myth Wukong.
Dr Disrespect has continued to stream consistently through September and October, and his streams tend to range between 500k-800k views. Notably, none of these streams have been monetized. Beahm returned to his roots and focused his content on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 after its launch, applying to be monetized again to capitalize on the game's hype. YouTube reportedly rejected his application on October 24 and has extended his monetization ban for another sixty days,
Dr Disrespect is the 2nd Most-Watched YouTube Streamer
While Dr Disrespect's streams are not monetized, they have attracted attention. According to Streams Charts, a streamer analytics platform, Dr Disrespect was the second most-watched US YouTube gaming streamer in October 2024 with over 2.2 million hours watched. This statistic puts his view time above Ludwig, Valkyrae and TenZ — only iShowSpeed placed higher with 800,000 more hours. Beahm reacted to the statistic on X.com, replying to @StreamsCharts' original tweet with "Imagine if I didn't tear my ACL."
Beahm states on X.com that he does not plan to move to Kick, saying, "I'd retire before I consider streaming on Kick." He has also reportedly "received over 20k in donations" throughout October.