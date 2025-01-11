Dr Disrespect Predicts 2025 Super Bowl Winner
The controversial streamer, Dr Disrespect, has never strayed away from an unpopular opinion, especially when it comes to sports. So it comes as no surprise that he would have something to say about the upcoming NFL playoffs and how he thinks it will all play out.
The Doc laid out his entire NFL playoff bracket in a tweet right before the start of the competition. He predicts that Super Bowl LIX will be a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. The bracket contains an error for the opponent the Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles would face. Overall the predictions don't stray too far from common NFL wisdom but seasoned fans might be left scratching their head at a certain divisional-round match.
Dr Disrespect has the Los Angeles Chargers winning over the Kanas City Chiefs, a team the Chargers have not beaten since 2021. That includes two losses that the Chargers took to the Chiefs this year. The Two-Time could be riding on the hope that the close results of their last two against each other could lead to a breakthrough from the Chargers this time around. That seems unlikely as back-to-back Super Bowl-winning Chiefs have been looking as dominant as they've ever been coming into this playoff season.
It must be noted that the current bracket for Dr Disrespect's prediction has an error for the opponent that the Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles would face. If the Washington Commanders were to win their wild-card match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they would face the Lions in the next round due to the Commanders being the lower-seeded team coming out of the wild-card round. That would then lead to the Eagles facing the Los Angeles Rams. The error doesn't break the results of his Super Bowl game prediction as he chose the higher seed on the NFC side of the bracket to win their respective divisional games.
The first test for Dr Disrespect's predictions in the 2025 NFL playoffs will be the game between the Chargers and the Houston Texans on Jan. 11 at 4:30 pm ET.