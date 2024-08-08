Gamers React to Latest Dr. Disrespect Teaser
Despite stating he was going to take time away, Dr. Disrespect appears to be teasing a return to the content creator space. The controversial streamer posted a cryptic image on Twitter at the end of July, and last night changed his banner on Twitter/X to what is clearly intended to be a coded message.
With each of these mysterious updates, the gaming world has scambled to speculate and try to land the hottest burn on the Doc.
Chess vs Checkers
Several posters took the obvious path on Doc's July post. While the original intent was no doubt some variation of "I'm playing chess while you're playing checkers," even the community notes saw the alternate implications.
What Could it Mean???
Dr. Disrespect's crytic banner change is intended to be some sort of coded message about his "master plan," so naturally many users are speculating about what the Doc could have meant by this latest post.
Memes About Minors
Of course, given the extremely problematic nature of the allegations, many posters made sure to keep the focus on Dr. Disrepects alleged innapropriate communication with a minor.