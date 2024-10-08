Dr Disrespect Reacts to Ninja Skin in Off The Grid
Dr Disrespect sent gaming social media into a frenzy of discourse following his reaction to an unexpected discovery while streaming a new game.
On October 8, 2024, Dr Disrespect tried out a new Web3 extraction shooter called Off The Grid during his livestream. As part of the game's early access release on the same day, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins announced that he had teamed up with the developers of Off The Grid to have a skin with his likeness in the game.
This appeared to be a surprise to the Doc when he booted up the game and had an immediate, visceral reaction to seeing Ninja's skin on the homepage. The moment the skin appeared on screen, he burst into laughter.
Dr Disrespect did not comment directly on the skin or Ninja following the laughing fit.
The Two Time is no stranger to having his own likeness added to a game he plays, but in recent months many of those partnerships have reversed course. Following the revelation that Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch for messaging a minor, Rogue Company not only removed its Dr Disrespect skin but refunded players for it. NBA 2K24 also removed a Dr Disrespect avatar in the wake of the controversy.
Dr Disrespect himself was active in the Web3 gaming space, having helped to launch a similar shooter project to Off The Grid, Deadrop, with his studio Midnight Society. Midnight Society has since cut ties with the streamer.