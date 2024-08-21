Dr Disrespect Plans His Return
There's no doubt at this point that Herschel " Dr Disrespect" Beahm is planning a return.
Dr Disrespect was all but canceled from the internet in June when he admitted in a since-deleted tweet that he had messaged a minor while on Twitch. This confirmed the reason behind his permanent ban back in 2020, with the guilty verdict also getting his YouTube channel demonetized and forcing him to step down from his game studio Midnight Society.
While it seemed that the Two-Time was gone for good, he came back just over a month later with a bunch of cryptic social media changes. This included changing his banner to a chess match to his admission tweet getting washed away in a dark ocean. All of these changes eventually led to Dr Disrespect directly tweeting to fans that he "had a lot to talk about" and was almost ready to return from "vacation."
The streaming community reacted strongly to Dr Disrespect's possible return. Many felt that he didn't deserve a platform anymore after admitting to privately messaging a minor, although he denied allegations of trying to meet said minor as previously accused by a former Twitch employee who saw the messages.
But fans have welcomed him back, claiming it's been "boring" without him. Although many wondered what the return would look like. Would it be on Kick? Maybe he'd stop streaming altogether and start a different business venture?
Dr Disrespect Updates Social Media Again
Now, Dr Disrespect has done a massive update on his X account, changing his profile picture and banner to reflect his theme. The simple art shows Dr Disrespect standing against a silhouetted tropical background, a theme many fans will recognize from his streams.
Apparently his vacation isn't "good" enough to get him away from social media altogether. With this change, fans are pretty confident that the Two-Time is going to wipe away the past as much as he can and start where he left off before the controversy.
Does this mean streaming on Kick? Fans will probably find out soon.