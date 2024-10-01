Report: Game Studio Says Dr Disrespect's Prediction is "Not True"
Dr Disrespect has made his comeback on YouTube with record-breaking viewership. In a recent livestream, the Two-Time seemed confident that he'd continue his comeback with a return to the game studio he helped launch.
When a viewer noticed that the streamer's X bio still includes his role with Midnight Society, Dr Disrespect responded that it was still his studio. "That's my vision for a game," he told his audience.
While the controversial content creator seemed confident he would still have a role to play with the studio, telling his fans to "just give it some time," Midnight Society seems to think otherwise.
Related Article: How Many Subscribers Has Dr Disrespect Lost?
In a statement to Decrypt, a Midnight Society spokesperson called the claim "baseless," and said that the company is focused on releasing its current project, Deadrop, next year.
Midnight Society cut ties with the Doc shortly after the reason for his permanent Twitch ban, engaging in private messages with a minor, was made public. Despite reports that nearly half its workforce was let go in recent weeks, the company appears to be moving forward with its project.
Deadrop is self-described as a Vertical Extraction Shooter with a planned launch first on PC, with PlayStation and Xbox releases "in the future."
Dr Disrespect is also in the midst of fighting for the return of his monetization permissions on YouTube, which were disabled following the controversy.