Dr Disrespect Lands Exclusive Rumble Streaming Deal
Controversial gaming content creator and streamer Dr Disrespect has reportedly secured a deal with livestreaming platform Rumble.
In a blog post shared on Monday, November 25, Rumble announced that the Two Time will receive an equity stake in the platform as part of the deal, which includes exclusive content for Rumble Premium. Dr Disrespect has also been appointed to a leadership position for Rumble's gaming division to help "build the Rumble Gaming community."
When will Dr Disrespect stream on Rumble?
The Doc will debut on Rumble on December 2, 2024.
The news is an important step in Dr Disrespect's return. The streamer took time away from livestreaming earlier this year when the reason for his permanent ban from Twitch was revealed. Following the allegations and eventual admittance on Doc's part that he had been communicating with a minor, Dr Disrespect's YouTube channel lost monetization. While he still received thousands of dollars in donations during his broadcasts, the loss of subscriber and ad revenue had Doc considering a new home for his stream.
With Twitch permanently out as an option, the biggest potential landing spots for Dr Disrespect were Kick, known for its controversial broadcasters, or Rumble. Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski had been actively communicating with Doc on X, and vehemently denied reports that the platform was not interested in the popular streamer.
It is worth noting that while the press release announcing this deal states that Dr Disrespect's premium content will be exclusive to Rumble, it is unclear whether or not the free broadcast will be a Rumble-only product. Twitch and YouTube have both largely ended their exclusivity agreements with streamers and many popular broadcasters now stream on multiple platforms at the same time through a process known as "multistreaming".
Dr Disrespect has amassed an enormous following on YouTube over the last few years and would likely see a significant decline in viewership moving to a smaller platform exclusively. It is possible that the Doc will continue his free stream on both platforms while pushing YouTube viewers to sign up with Rumble for the exclusive bonus content.
For more on the full saga of Dr Disrespect this year, check out our comprehensive timeline.
