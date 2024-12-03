Can Dr Disrespect Break his All-Time Viewership Record on Rumble?
Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm is one of gaming’s biggest and most controversial streaming personalities, and now he has a new home after signing a content deal with Rumble. But will a new era for the Two-Time lead to him breaking some of his current records?
As of Dec. 2, Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm is splitting his time between creating content on YouTube and Rumble, with two very distinct approaches based on a deal he signed. There are plenty of reasons Doc might succeed in this new venture, even if his Twitch and YouTube records will remain far out of reach.
Will Dr Disrespect Succeed on Rumble? Peak viewership
Dr Disrespect revealed his deal to join Rumble on Nov. 25. This included confirmation he would be streaming exclusive content for Rumble Premium subscribers, getting an equity stake in the platform, and joining the leadership team for Rumble Gaming.
On Dec. 2, Doc streamed for the first time on his fresh Rumble channel, though it wasn’t an exclusive broadcast.
Much like many Twitch, YouTube, and Kick streamers who have channels on every platform, Dr Disrespect co-streamed his Rumble debut on his YouTube channel. The only difference between the two broadcasts was that he cut the YouTube stream when he moved to streaming exclusively for Rumble Premium subscribers.
During his first stream on Rumble, Dr Disrespect peaked at around 40,800 viewers and averaged nearly 28,000, all while co-streaming to another platform. His peak during the Rumble Premium section dipped to just over 20,000 at one point before slowly declining over the next few hours.
By the end of his stream, his Rumble page listed his first broadcast at over 810,000 total views and his channel hit 61,100 followers.
If even half of his viewers who came over for the debut continue to tune in and maintain a Rumble Premium subscription, this will be a big win for both Doc and Rumble—without even taking into account how much the streamer is making as part of the contract with the platform.
One of the biggest takeaways from the streaming war, most notably Mixer's attempt to pay huge sums for big names like Ninja and Shroud, is that audiences tend to be less loyal to creators and more loyal to platforms. When a streamer leaves Twitch, audiences historically find a new streamer to watch rather than booting up a brand new platform. This has led to platforms offering fewer contracts to streamers and the near-total elimination of exclusive deals in the space. As such, streamers tend to broadcast on multiple platforms at once, causing even less viewers to migrate.
While Doc is likely to drive revenue for Rumble with his premium content, his peak viewership is unlikely to ever reach the heights it hit on Twitch or YouTube.
Dr Disrespect’s Twitch Peak Viewership and Follower Total
Since Twitch was the first platform that Dr Disrespect became a major creator on with live streaming, it was also where he held his previous viewership and following records.
Before he was permanently banned on Twitch on June 26, 2020, for “sexting” a minor via Twitch Whispers and related investigations, Doc had 4.45 million followers on Twitch and an average viewership of 22,000 viewers per stream, according to Streams Charts. His highest peak viewership on Twitch was 98,022 viewers on Oct. 25, 2019.
Dr Disrespect’s YouTube Peak Viewership and Subscriber Total
Following his Twitch ban, Dr Disrespect moved to creating content full-time on YouTube, including streaming on the platform. In the following years, his YouTube subscriber count ballooned to 4.72 million, surpassing his previous Twitch follower count.
After details about his Twitch ban, including information his own, now-deleted, admission that he was messaging a minor on Twitch in 2017, YouTube demonetized his channel—removing his ability to have channel memberships and other premium features. This demonetization was upheld again in October after Doc made his return to streaming in September.
When Dr Disrespect returned from his “vacation” following the comments and reports surfacing throughout June and July to stream and address the allegations, he set a new record for himself. During that Sept. 6 stream, Doc had a peak of 234,000 concurrent viewers.
With his new Rumble deal, it appears Dr Disrespect will continue to co-stream to YouTube barring select broadcasts. The only exclusive content looks to be the Rumble Premium streams, which will only be available to subscribers on that platform specifically.
With this data, it is unlikely Dr Disrespect’s move to Rumble will lead to a sizable viewership pump or new record for the Two-Time. However, with his contract, equity deal, and continued co-streaming to YouTube, he won’t lose out on any viewers while still making more money compared to platform exclusivity deals of steaming past.