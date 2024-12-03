Dr Disrespect's First Day on Rumble — peak viewership, followers gained
Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm took his talents to Rumble, and it looks like a good chunk of his viewers aren’t following him over, even if the move is likely going to be successful for him and the platform.
After months of rumors and speculation, Dr Disrespect confirmed on Nov. 25 that he was signing a deal with livestreaming platform Rumble that will see him create exclusive content under Rumble Premium and join the brand’s gaming division in a leadership role. All while he also gets an equity stake in the platform.
What Was Dr Disrespect’s Rumble Debut Peak Viewership?
Dr Disrespect made his first appearance on Rumble after signing his content deal on Dec. 2. During that stream, which was split into a regular and premium broadcast, he peaked at around 40,800 viewers and an average of 28,000 on Rumble while also co-streaming to YouTube.
His Rumble channel also notes that his broadcast pulled in over 670,000 total views at one point, which includes the exclusive Rumble Premium portion of the stream that was not included in the YouTube stream.
To compare that to his previous platform highs, Stream Charts notes his biggest stream as a creator was his controversial return stream on Sept. 6 following a "vacation," which had a peak of 234,000 concurrent viewers at one time. On Twitch, Doc peaked at 98,022 viewers on Oct. 25, 2019.
As of 6pm CT on Dec. 2 following his initial stream, Dr Disrespect already has 60,000 followers on Rumble, compared to his 4.45 million followers on Twitch and 4.72 million subscribers on YouTube.
Doc’s new debut wasn’t without its issues, as Rumble seemed to struggle with the speed of his chat, even leading to some massive donations falling through the cracks temporarily. But, if having 20,000 live viewers during the Rumble Premium broadcast is anything to go by, this partnership will generate plenty of attention and money for both sides.
