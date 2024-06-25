Dr Disrespect Says He Did Message a Minor on Twitch
After several days of less direct acknowledgement, Herschel Beahm AKA Dr Disrespect has issued a statement acknowledging the action that led to his ban from Twitch. The popular streamer stated on Twitter/X that he did indeed send messages to a minor in 2017 through the now-defunct Twitch Whisper system.
"Were there twitch whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes. Were there real intentions behind these messages, the answer is absolutely not. "
In the remainder of the statement, Beahm repeatedly denies any further wrongdoing beyond the messages, stating that no photos were shared and no meetings took place in person.
He also apologized to his team, community, and members of the game studio Midnight Society, which parted ways with Beahm yesterday in the wake of the reason for his Twitch ban coming to light. At time of writing, no further action has been taken by any platform.
Beahm closes his statement by saying that he intends to continue streaming, but will be taking an extended vacation with his family "and I'm coming back with a heavy weight off my shoulders."