Dr Disrespect Takes Shots at Midnight Society Co-Founder Following Studio Closure
Last week, Midnight Society – developers of the NFT-infused extraction shooter Deadrop – announced it would be closing its doors after three years of development. The studio's closure can be linked to its founder, YouTuber Dr Disrespect, whom the studio parted ways with after it came to light that he was inappropriately messaging a minor via Twitch (by his own admission). His exit was followed by a round of layoffs months later (implied to be connected to the situation) and the eventual closure of the studio this past week.
Naturally, fans of the streamer and his former game project were waiting to hear what Dr Disrespect had to say about the situation – especially after YouTube decided to remonetize his streams (which were stopped following the inappropriate conduct). In a recent livestream, the Doc opened up about the shutdown and his exit from the project, and he even spoke directly about the co-founder of Midnight Society.
"It was handled extremely poorly by leadership," Dr Disrespect said on a recent livestream in response to the studio closure; "I can say all this sh*t now." While he doesn't say too much about the situation, he does say, "That weekend, that tweet should have never gone out. It was never approved by me," which is in reference to the tweet Midnight Society posted when it parted ways with Dr Disrespect following the revelations about his Twitch ban coming to light.
Related Article: Dr Disrespect Returns to Top of YouTube Streaming Charts
Why Midnight Society and Doc Parted Ways
The tweet in question said, "We assumed his innocence and began speaking with parties involved. And in order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act." However, Dr Disrespect refutes that, saying, "they said 'oh after fully investigating'... they didn't f**king investigate nothing." He continued, "Ironic how they released the tweet to try and save the company, and it ended up ending the company".
Midnight Society's tweet was posted on June 24, 2024 – one day prior to Dr Disrespect admitting to messaging the minor via a different tweet. Although in that tweet he apologized to the team working at the studio, but considering his reaction to the closure, that seems to imply things have gotten worse between the two parties.
Dr Disrespect also called out a chat member who also mentioned his Midnight Society co-founder Robert Bowling, calling him 'a clown'. While he didn't go into detail, he simply said, "Don’t get me f**king started with that guy," in an agitated tone.
Bowling is a multi-decade veteran of the gaming industry, spending six years with Infinity Ward working on Call of Duty as a creative strategist. He has also held positions with Gun, Humble Bundle, and consulted for EA before co-founding Midnight Society in 2021.
For a full breakdown of the ongoing Dr. Disrespect saga, check out our full timeline, which details the initial controversies on Twitch up to today.
Next: Pokémon Legends Z-A is Coming This Year, Nintendo Assures Shareholders