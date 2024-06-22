"I Didn't Do Anything Wrong": Dr Disrespect Responds to Rumors That He Sexted a Minor
Streamer Herschel "Dr Disrespect" Beahm fans have been wondering why he was permanently banned from Twitch in 2020 and the possible reason has been revealed — and it's not a good look for the Two-Time. Dr Disrespect has responded to the allegations and the streaming community is not sure what to think.
Dr Disrespect reportedly sued Twitch over his permanent ban a few years ago. He explained that the black mark on his record significantly impacted his ability to get sponsors and make money. Fans felt for the frustrated streamer but now a former Twitch employee shared with multiple sources that Dr Disrespect was actually permanently banned for sexing a minor.
Former Twitch employee Cody Conners, who was part of the Strategic Partnerships department, claimed that Dr Disrespect was banned four years ago for inappropriate behavior with a minor. He added that the Two-Time was using Twitch Whispers, a direct message system on the streaming platform. The DMs revealed that Dr Disrespect was allegedly planning to meet the minor at TwitchCon. This wouldn't be the first time that the streamer was accused of cheating on his wife, but it was never known that a minor was involved.
Dr Disrespect Responds to Sexting Allegations
Many publications and influencers started reporting on the Dr Disrespect allegations. One was esports journalist Jake Lucky, who reported on X that the streamer has been accused of some shady and concerning behavior that led to his ban. Dr Disrespect responded to this tweet with a sentiment that had fans a bit iffy on supporting him.
While some fans noted that Jake shouldn't be reporting on something so damning without any proof, a lot of others felt alarmed at Dr Disrespect's response. He stated that the issue has been "settled" and "no wrongdoing was acknowledged." This led many to feel like Dr Disrespect was most definitely guilty by had got out of trouble with a settlement.
As the allegation continued to pick up steam, other prominent reporters and insiders started commenting on the issue. Trusted journalist Rod "Slasher" Breslau stated that multiple "credible sources" have told him about Dr Disrespect's ban but felt uncomfortable commenting on it further.
But other former Twitch employees hinted that the Dr Disrespect allegations are true but they have been forced to sit on the information for years. With nobody really denying what happened, the streaming community started to feel even more strongly that the Two-Time was guilty.
Earlier today, Dr Disrespect commented on all of the drama that unfolded around the allegations. He stated that he is tied to "legal obligations" after the settlement with Twitch but wanted to make some sort of comment to defend himself.
"I didn't do anything wrong," he tweeted. "All this has been probed and settled. Nothing illegal, no wrongdoing was found, and I was paid."
He then changed the subject by stating he would be streaming Elden Ring on Monday.
For now, it's impossible to know what truly went down with Dr Disrespect and why he was forced to be permanently removed from Twitch. That hasn't stopped streamers, esports journalists, and fans from speculating what could have happened, however.