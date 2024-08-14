Dr Disrespect Is Returning From "Vacation" Very Soon
It's been confirmed: Dr Disrespect is returning.
Herschel " Dr Disrespect" Beahm recently stepped away from content creation temporarily after admitting to talking to a minor, which reportedly led to his original permaban from Twitch. The streamer saw his YouTube account demonetized and was let go from his founding position at Midnight Society.
This prompted him to send out a long tweet that included confirmation that he messaged a minor, although he denied being a pedophile or having any intentions. The tweet ended with him basically telling fans he was leaving but that he wouldn't let haters chase him off for good. Then, the past few months he started updating his profile once again with cryptic changes.
Fans started to speculate that Dr Disrespect was planning a return despite the backlash to his admission of guilt. This seemed even more likely when the Two-Time deleted his tweet, prompting the streaming community to assume he was hoping to wipe any evidence of the past incident and maybe see if people would even forget what he did.
Dr Disrespect Confirms That He Is Returning
On August 14, Dr Disrespect finally tweeted an update to his fans. He stated that he had been on "vacation," not canceled. He then said he'll be back "soon."
"We have lots to talk about," Dr Disrespect said in the upbeat tweet.
The responses to Dr Disrespect's tweet have not been kind. Many have taken it as another opportunity to make jokes about his inappropriate interactions with a minor. One user tweeted that they "knew what island" he was on during his vacation while another begged that he not return.
Of course, Dr Disrespect still has plenty of supporters as well. Fans said it was boring without him and expressed excitement for his return. Fan art was already created surrounding his latest update, showing just how happy his fans are to hear this update.
It's currently unclear what Dr Disrespect's return will consist of. He is still banned from Twitch and is demonetized on YouTube. Some have speculated that he could turn to Kick, which has yet to ban him. It's also possible that he'll pivot away from streaming entirely, taking on another business venture or side project.
Nobody knows when Dr Disrespect will come back but expect more updates "soon."