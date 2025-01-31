Dr Disrespect Can Make Money on YouTube Again
Dr Disrespect's comeback continues as the streamer has been monetized on YouTube on the same day his previous development studio Midnight Society closed. Let's explore everything we know about Dr Disrespect's YouTube monetization.
Who is Dr Disrespect?
Guy 'Dr Disrespect' Beahm is a gaming streamer specializing in Halo and Call of Duty. While live, Beahm enters his trademark Dr Disrespect persona with a mullet wig, a moustache and reflective sunglasses. He is also known for previous appearances on Machinima, a now-defunct gaming channel. Dr Disrespect had millions of followers on his Twitch account before the platform banned him, and he currently has over 4.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, @DrDisRespect.
Why Was Dr Disrespect Demonetized?
Dr Disrespect was permanently banned from Twitch in June 2020 after signing an exclusive contract just four months before in March. Originally, the platform did not release their reason for the ban, causing heavy speculation across the internet. However, former Twitch employee Cody Conners (@evoli) and several other Twitch personalities eventually corroborated in 2024 that Beahm was banned for using Twitch's whisper system to explicitly message a minor and was allegedly planning to meet with her at TwitchCon. Conners' original post containing this information received over 24 million views and caused a massive reaction online, and in a now-deleted post Beahm himself admitted to having "inappropriate" conversations with a minor.
After his ban, Dr Disrespect 'took a vacation' from streaming. He eventually returned to YouTube, where he released several videos commenting on the situation (including one titled 'The Truth' where he speaks about the allegations made in 2024) and continues to post content revolving around Call of Duty, Warzone, Counter-Strike and other titles.
As Dr Disrespect continued his re-emergence, he realized YouTube had demonetized his account and revoked his Partner status after the allegations against him arose in June 2024. The original demonetization lasted until September 25 2024. Throughout fall and winter of 2024, Beahm continued to express his desire to be monetized and reapply for YouTube's programs during several livestreams on the channel.
Dr Disrespect's YouTube Monetization Restored
On January 30 2025, YouTube officially restored Dr Disrespect's channel monetization. Beahm posted about the decision excitedly on his X.com account, saying "YouTube Monetization... is back!"
On the same day, Beahm's former game development studio Midnight Society permanently announced its closure. The business posted a statement confirming that "Midnight Society will be closing its doors after three incredible years" and expressing gratitude to its fans.