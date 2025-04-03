Drag X Drive on Nintendo Switch 2: Release Date, Gameplay Features
Anyone who was a fan of the old NBA Street games and Rocket League will have a blast with the new Drag X Drive game.
On Wednesday, as part of Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced several new games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, which comes out this year. One of those games was a new basketball game called Drag X Drive.
What makes this game different from the other sports games on the market? Here are more details about Drag X Drive, as showcased in the trailer.
Everything We Know About Drag X Drive on Nintendo Switch 2
Release Date, Platforms, Requirements
Drag X Drive is an exclusive Nintendo Switch 2 game that will be released in the Summer of 2025. There hasn't been a specific release date announced.
It is important to note that at the bottom of the trailer, it says that a Nintendo Switch Online membership and a Nintendo Account are required for online features.
Gameplay
Drag X Drive is a three-on-three wheelchair basketball game where players compete using a wheelchair-mounted basketball hoop to score points. The design of the arena is similar to that of Rocket League, but with a basket to shoot the ball through.
The trailer showcased one of the game's most unique aspects: its controls. Players will use both Joy-Con 2 controllers to help the player move around the arena and shoot the basketball.
For example, if the gamer moves both the controllers forward, the player in the game will move the wheels forward as well. When shooting the basketball, you hold down a button and move one controller in a shooting motion to score. Gamers can even wave their controller to catch the attention of other players to let them know they are open.
Scoring System
From the trailer, it appears the scoring system is similar to a normal basketball game. Any scoring inside the arc is two points and anything outside the arc is three points.
What's different about the scoring is that not all scoring will be solid numbers. There was an example in the trailer that showed players could be rewarded two points, plus 0.2 points for the extra trick on the shot, if they perform a unique dunk. Pulling off trick shots could be the difference between winning or losing by 0.2 points.
Esports Impact
The disclaimer at the bottom regarding online requirements suggests that the game may have an online component, enabling players to compete against one another. Watch out for possible online tournaments that come from Drag X Drive, similar to Rocket League. More information is needed to fully understand the game, but it appears there is a starting point to build the right strategy going into each match.
Of course, it's worth noting that the games Nintendo releases at launch to show off new motion controls have found mixed results in the competitive community. Wii Sports was never regarded as a realistic esports title. ARMS has a small, passionate fanbase but struggled to build a thriving tournament scene.
Drag X Drive will no doubt have its supporters early on in the life of the Switch 2, but its long term viability as an esport will ultimately rely on the viability of Nintendo's enhanced online, and how good it feels to use the new motion/mouse controls.