Does Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Have Crossplay?
If you had the seven Dragon Balls, what would you wish for? For many gamers, 'good teammates' is the answer. There's nothing better than queueing into a game with your best buddies and obliterating the competition. Crossplay makes it easier to collaborate with friends across different platforms, but not every title supports it. Let's find out if the Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra MOBA supports Crossplay and how it could work.
Is Dragon Ball Gekishin Sqadra Multiplayer?
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra is a team-based multiplayer game. Players can compete in groups of 4 on a classic MOBA battlefield with several lanes. Each character has a specific role in one of three categories: Tank, Damage or Technical (Support). To win the game, they must capture the Dragon Ball located deep within the enemy team's base.
The title is also hosting an upcoming Network Test, which functions similarly to an Open Beta and gathers player data to improve its final launch. The Network Test also has confirmed multiplayer capabilities. For more information on the event's specifications and how to join, check the related article below.
Does Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Allow Crossplay?
Bandai Namco Entertainment has confirmed that Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra has Crossplay capabilities on all platforms. Once the title launches, users can join the same games from each available device and compete without issues.
In addition, cross-progression is available. This means players' progress will sync across different platforms, provided they use the same account. Currency transactions (including skins, cosmetics and more) will also carry over across all devices. However, players can only use deluxe Dragon Gems on the platform where they purchased them.
To summarize, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra's website states:
"This product is Cross-Platform Progression compatible. After creating a new account for this product and linking it with a Bandai Namco ID in-game, upon playing the game on a different platform, you will be able to link your BNID to carry over your save data. Dragon Gems can only be used on the original platform it was acquired. Also, Dragon Gems purchased with real currency can only be used on the original platform [where] it was purchased. However, any content purchased using Dragon Gems can be used on all platforms."
What Platforms Have Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra?
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra will release on PC, mobile and console platforms. Here's a quick list of specific devices that support it:
- PC via Steam
- Nintendo Switch
- PlayStation 4
- PlayStation 5
- iOS via App Store
- Android via Google Play Store
Currently, the platform list specifies the Switch 1. There is no indication of if it will have any upgraded performance on Nintendo Switch 2. Other free to play games such as Fortnite have received significant performance improvements on the new console.
Esports Impact
Most modern esports titles launch on multiple platforms. While mobile, console and PC esports all involve intense competition, they often require different skill sets. In some crossplay games, PC controls offer a higher skill cap. In other titles, like Overwatch, consoles and mobile devices allow helpful aim assist. For this reason, many multi-platform games host distinct tournaments for each device, even if crossplay is involved.
For example, most Fortnite pros utilize PC controls despite console crossplay being available. Fortnite also hosts Console Cash Cup tournaments separately from its PC pro circuit. While crossplay confirms players can battle with friends and foes on all devices, it does not guarantee that an official Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra esports scene would combine them.