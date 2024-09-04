Dragon Ball MOBA Now Has A Release Date
The Dragon Ball MOBA is coming sooner than expected.
Dragon Ball and other popular anime series have consistently made their way to the video game world, but usually in the fighting game genre. So fans were intrigued when Bandai Namco announced a Dragon Ball multiplayer online battle arena featuring 4v4 top-down battles where each Dragon Ball character has their own abilities.
Dragon Ball MOBA Release Date
The Dragon Ball MOBA, codenamed Dragon Ball Project: Multi, just had its beta come to an end this past weekend. After it ended, the developers shared its release date.
According to the tweet, Dragon Ball Project: Multi is planned to be released in 2025.
"We sincerely thank everyone for taking part in the regional beta test," the post read. "All the valuable input we have received from our players will help our development team strive to make the game even more entertaining."
Not much is publicly known about the Dragon Ball MOBA. There will be a lot of customization options, like skins and other cosmetics. The heroes will also grow in strength as the match progresses, allowing you to more easily take down bosses and other enemies.
New information about the Dragon Ball Project: Multi will be revealed on the X account in the near future. The game will be available on PC via Steam and on mobile platforms through the App Store and Google Play.