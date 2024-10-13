Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Arrival on Planet Namek Guide
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has caught the attention of many longtime Dragon Ball fans as its expansive roster of 181 characters has quickly made this a game for the ages.
As a result of this being one of the Dragon Ball franchise's most ambitious projects in the series’ history, players have numerous questions about how to move through the game. One of the primary points of contention has been in the story mode chapter, “Arrival on Planet Namek.”
Here is everything you need to know about the Arrival on Planet Namek chapter and how to navigate every single scenario in the confusing chapter.
What happens in the Arrival on Planet Namek chapter
The chapter, “Arrival on Planet Namek”, occurs following the events of the game’s fight with the Ginyu Force’s Recoome. Shortly after, Frieza calls upon two members of the Ginyu Force, Burter and Jeice, to take down the heroes in their quest to find the Super Dragon Balls. Characters will be playing as Dragon Ball’s main character Goku as they try and navigate Planet Namek and push past the Ginyu Force duo.
However, things can get confusing in this chapter for those trying to follow the main story progression. It all depends on Jeice’s Crusher Ball and how you react to it all.
Do not deflect Jeice Crusher Ball for the main path
Deflecting the Jeice Crusher Ball is one of the most confusing points of the Planet Namek arc as there is an in-game translation error when trying to pursue the main route in the game.
In Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, they will tell you that you must deflect the Jeice Crusher Ball to pursue the main path. However, this guide is here to tell you what’s wrong. Instead, you must go through the battle without deflecting any Jeice Crusher Ball. Doing so will allow you to defeat Burter and prompt Jeice to flee.
However, those looking to go through the game most easily should deflect Jeice’s Crusher Ball and defeat him instead. While this is the alternate path, it is the more common route. So those looking to learn more about how you can deflect should check out our guide on how to deflect ki blasts and beams.
