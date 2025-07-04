Sparking Zero: The Best Characters for Single Battles
The roster in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has just been rebalanced across the board for Single Battles. Following the latest update, every character's health and DP bonus has been adjusted to be equal for Single Battles, so now every fighter is viable in ranked play.
Instead of pure power, Single Battles will rely solely on skill and the moveset of the characters who are clashing. We're bringing you a list of the best characters for Single Battles in Sparking Zero, along with how to play each fighter effectively.
Meta Impact: The Last Patch Overhauled Single Battles in Sparking Zero
June's Sparking Zero update completely redefined character balancing in Single Battles. Outside of base stats, fighters have largely lost their DP buffs, meaning that all characters deal roughly the same amount of damage and have similar HP now.
Due to this change, lower-tier fighters are now viable for use in Single Battles, including options like Namek Frieza and even Videl. A character's moveset is what primarily determines a fighter's usefulness in Single Battles, so here are a few strong options to use this July.
1. Hit
Hit has nearly the same skill set as Beast Gohan and MUI Goku, and he also has his own form of instant transmission. Unlike Beast Gohan, many online players don't know how to counter Hit's moveset since he's not particularly common, so the surprise factor is his biggest strength.
Hit's Time Skip/Jump Spike teleports him straight to the enemy, and it's the perfect attack to use if your opponent is charging the sparking meter or after they've missed a grab attack. Use the Ki Clone skill to dodge attacks instantly, then follow it up with the Assassin's Art to finish off your foe.
2. Perfect Cell
There are numerous versions of Cell in Sparking Zero, but Perfect Cell is arguably the best due to his command over Wild Sense and the Perfect Beam attack, which only costs two bars of Ki.
Perfect Cell also has access to Instant Transmission, so his overall setup is potent. You can finish off a battle in a flash with Perfect Cell's Solar Kamehameha, while the Perfect Rush offers extra flair for a melee attack.
3. Beast Gohan
Beast Gohan is the bane of ranked play for many Sparking Zero fans, and for good reason. Now that the roster has been balanced, Beast Gohan isn't the strongest anymore, but he's still a force to fear online. Activate Beast Sense for two skill points to dodge attacks instantaneously, then perform an Explosive Flash to jump straight to the opponent.
Beast Gohan is a quick character with an overwhelmingly strong skill set, so you should consider using him in Single Battles, but don't expect him to be as powerful as last patch.
4. Frieza (Z)
Z Frieza has the most transformations of any Sparking Zero character, with five forms in total. Each form has its own attacks and skills, so there are a variety of ways to use this alien in battle.
We recommend starting in Frieza's first form and slowly transforming up to 100% power, as most transformations restore a chunk of health. Once you reach Frieza's final form, you can use the Death Saucer to catch your enemy by surprise. Death Saucer isn't blockable, and it'll follow your foe's movement, so it's an incredibly deadly attack.
5. Orange Piccolo
Orange Piccolo was added alongside Beast Gohan, and he's nearly as powerful. The strongest form of Piccolo has access to an insta-spark skill, which lets you finish off the battle with a Special Beam Cannon.
If you want to go even further beyond, Orange Piccolo can also transform into his giant form. Orange Piccolo is simply one of the most powerful fighters in DBSZ, and you can start in base form to restore some HP as you transform.
6. Kefla
Kefla is one of the few fusions available in Sparking Zero, and she's the only fusion with Super Saiyan 2. Base Kefla is arguably the most powerful form for Singles based on her moveset, as she has Wild Sense and a notable ultimate attack.
Once you power up into Sparking Mode, dash behind your opponent for a nearly impossible-to-dodge Gigantic Burn that traps your enemy in a ball of power. If you'd like to go beyond Kefla's strength limit, then consider Super Saiyan 2, which has access to an insta-spark skill.
7. Ultra Instinct Goku
Ultra Instinct is a god-like power, so it's no surprise that Goku can use it in Sparking Zero. The mastered version of UI Goku can use Ultra Movement to teleport away from oncoming attacks, while Ultra Barrage is difficult to dodge, especially while enemies are trying to charge Sparking Mode.
As a final note, Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku has an insta-spark skill, so it's not too hard to pull off an ultimate attack. The Supreme Kamehameha ultimate begins as a powerful rush attack, allowing you to easily use it as a follow-up.
8. Jiren
One of the best characters in Single Battles after the latest patch, Jiren is stronger than ever. The Meditation skill can restore health in a pinch, but the true power lies in Jiren's transformation.
The Full Power form takes Jiren to the next level by offering an insta-spark skill and a heavy-hitting explosion attack. Omegaheat Megnetron can swiftly finish off a duel, so it's ideal to use Jiren's ultimate once your enemy is down to their last few health bars.
9. Videl
Videl has always been one of the strongest 2-DP fighters in Sparking Zero, but before the recent balancing patch, she wasn't particularly useful in Single Battles. Now, Videl is incredibly strong, especially since opposing players may underestimate you.
Videl can use Afterimage Strike, plus her Kick attack only costs two bars of Ki. All of Videl's attacks are strong, and transitioning Afterimage Strike into a melee move is a recipe for success. Overall, Videl is a great choice for Single Battles, especially since she can activate Super Unyielding Spirit to instantly enter Sparking Mode.
10. Goku (Super)
Goku from Dragon Ball Super is one of the best characters in Sparking Zero. He has access to Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan God, and Super Saiyan Blue, so there's no shortage of unique movesets to use.
Super Saiyan has Wild Sense, while Blue can use the Kaio-ken. Base form Goku can even create a Super Spirit Bomb as his ultimate, so there are many ways to finish off a fight. Now that all characters and forms are worthwhile in Singles, picking a strong character with multiple forms is one of the best strategies since you can switch between play styles in a flash.