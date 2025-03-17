Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Confirms Super Saiyan Goku and Vegeta for Daima DLC
- Dragon Ball Daima DLC for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is set to arrive in April 2025
- Before now we've only known of Vegeta (Mini) and Glorio
- Bandai Namco has revealed Super Saiyan forms for Daima Goku and Vegeta in a new trailer
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the entirety of Dragon Ball Daima.
We've known for some time that Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero would be getting DLC from the then-upcoming Dragon Ball Daima series. The first pack in the Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero DLC season pass may have been based on 2022's Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film, but the rest of the pass is solely dedicated to Dragon Ball Daima.
Dragon Ball Daima finished its run at the end of February 2025. So now that there's no risk of Bandai Namco saying something it shouldn't and accidentally spoiling something, it's released the first trailer. While not a massive trailer by any means – just 40 seconds of gameplay – it did show us something new.
Previously we knew newcomer Glorio and the Dragon Ball Daima version of Vegeta – known as Vegeta (Mini) – were a part of this pack (with Daima Goku being in the base game). But now Bandai Namco has revealed two more fighters in this pack, those being Super Saiyan forms of Daima Goku and Vegeta.
Who is in the Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Daima DLC
Since the Daima DLC is split into two packs, it'll be a while until we know everyone involved, but here's what we know so far:
- Goku (Mini) – Super Saiyan
- Vegeta (Mini)
- Vegeta (Mini) – Super Saiyan
- Glorio
The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero DLC pack featured 11 fighters, so we'd have to assume the Daima pack will be a similar amount. Although the Season Pass ad touts "20+ new playable characters," and I imagine if all three had 11 Bandai Namco would mention 30+ fighters.
However, based on Daima, there's bound to be appearances by the likes of Gomah, Degesu, Piccolo (Mini), and the Super Saiyan 3 forms of Goku and Vegeta in their Mini forms. And of course, the biggest surprise of Daima: Super Saiyan 4 Goku in both Mini and fully grown appearances.
When does the Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Daima DLC release?
Bandai Namco hasn't confirmed the exact Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Daima DLC release date, but we know that the first pack is set to arrive some time in April. Meanwhile, the second Daima DLC will release sometime before the end of June.
How will the Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Daima DLC affect the competitive scene?
At the moment, the Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero competitive scene is in a weird place. The Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Dramatic Showdown Finals took place over the weekend with Drastresparking taking home the win. I don't see any of the currently announced Daima DLC characters making much of a splash in competitive play. However, the series villain Gomah and a potential Super Saiyan Daima Goku DLC could become heavy hitters in the game