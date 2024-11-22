Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Cracks Down on Rage Quitters
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has recently unveiled a new game update that will punish players for “excessive disconnections or quitting rates.”
Commonly referred to as “Tenkaichi 4”, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero quickly grabbed the attention of longtime Dragon Ball fans as its massive roster and challenging boss battles kept players occupied. However, one of the biggest issues when it comes to Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero’s ranked system has been the disconnects and “rage quits.” However, that issue may start to get a little bit better after the game released some new updates about the new penalty system.
Here is what we know about the new Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Leaver Penalty.
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Timeout Penalty
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is set to “strengthen” timeout penalties for players that have “excessive disconnection and quitting rates, according to the official tweet.
While there are no specifics as to what this means, it is a step forward in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero’s Ranked System as the game’s player base has dropped nearly 70%, according to Steamdb.
However, fan sentiment has not been too kind to these new changes as many players feel that there needs to be more consequences for rage quitters.
“We need rage quitters to lose score in ranked and for the people who stayed to receive the W and gain score,” One user responded on the official X post. It can’t be that hard to add a disconnect = loss is it?”
There is no system currently in place that has players losing score points in Ranked for leaving. It will be interesting to see if this is the start of some major changes to the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero battle system or if this is the extent of the changes.
For now, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero players can enjoy an enhanced experience knowing that their next opponent disconnect will be penalized.
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero players looking to battle against the world’s best players should check out our guide on the first official Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero tournament. There, you will learn about the tournament format and how character drafting works for the best players in the world. Additionally, new Sparing! Zero players should also check out our guide detailing how a destruction point battle works.