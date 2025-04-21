Dragon Ball Sparking Zero: Daima DLC Pack - Vegeta Mini, Destruction Points, All Characters
DLC 1 was released in Sparking Zero at the end of January, and its characters quickly rose to the top of ranked play. Beast Gohan and Orange Piccolo are foes to fear, and let's not forget about Cell Max. It has only been a few months since the last expansion was released, but fans are already hungry for more.
Today marks the early access release for DLC 2, so Sparking Zero fans have lots of new stuff to experience. We've compiled all of the essential info in one place so that you can jump straight into the action with Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta!
When Does DLC 2 Release in Sparking Zero?
As of 7 PM Eastern Time on April 21st, the second expansion pack is available to download for Season Pass holders. Those with the pass usually get three-day early access to new content, so the DLC will probably drop for everyone at around 6 PM EDT on April 24th.
It's unclear exactly how much it will cost to purchase DLC 2 individually, though it could be nearly $20 USD if it's priced similarly to the DLC pack for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Here's a guide for what time 6 PM EDT is in your unique time zone.
Time Zone
Predicted Release Time
PDT
3 PM
EDT
6 PM
UTC
11 PM
CET
12 AM
What's Included in DLC Pack 2?
DLC Pack 2 comes equipped with new playable characters and some fresh customization options. Goku Mini from Daima is finally receiving a Super Saiyan variant, while Vegeta's SSJ3 form is debuting today, so there's a lot to look forward to in DLC 2.
Which Characters are included in DLC Pack 2?
Vegeta Mini and all of his forms are the main attraction in Sparking Zero's latest DLC, but that's not all. SSJ1 is now available for Goku Mini, while Panzy and Glorio have also joined the battle. Last but not least, Majin Kuu is flying into the fight, which should make for some interesting match-ups.
The list below includes every character in the first Daima DLC for Sparking Zero, plus their individual DP rank.
• Vegeta Mini - 4 DP
• Vegeta Mini SSJ1 - 5 DP
• Vegeta Mini SS2 - 6 DP
• Vegeta Mini SSJ3 - 7 DP
• Goku Mini SSJ1 - 5 DP
• Majin Kuu - 5 DP
• Glorio - 4 DP
• Panzy - 2 DP
New Costume
Though there still isn't an abundance of cosmetic items in Sparking Zero, DLC 2 did add a new outfit for Goku Mini. There's no word on whether new costumes will be available in the in-game shop for Zeni soon, but Bandai Namco could eventually introduce more content to buy.
No New Stages
Unfortunately, DLC 2 doesn't have any new maps, similar to the first pack. The second expansion doesn't include episode missions or custom battles either, so Daima story mode fights could be saved for DLC 3, if they ever happen at all. For now, there's no confirmation that Bandai Namco will add story content for Dragon Ball Daima.
Fans have been voicing their frustration with the lack of maps since launch, but it's possible that the Sparking Zero devs will eventually realize that players want more than just new characters. Up until this point, DLC characters and balancing changes have been the meat of Sparking Zero's updates.
How Will the New DLC Shake Up the Competitive Meta?
Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta will likely be one of the most popular characters for ranked play in Sparking Zero for the foreseeable future. At 7 DP, the mini version of DBZ's most popular antihero is a mighty warrior, though if he ever gets an adult version, then it'll probably be stronger.
Panzy and Glorio may become common in DP Battles since they're on the lower side, while Majin Kuu could realistically compete in Single Battles. The recent patch also introduced a few gameplay changes that'll switch up how players experience multiplayer, including options for 10/15/20 DP Battles instead of just the 15 version.
The future looks bright for Sparking Zero's competitive side. Though we're only getting new characters for now, fighters like SSJ3 Vegeta Mini will completely change the most-played characters in the latest Dragon Ball game, plus a new version of Super Saiyan 4 Goku is likely on its way in DLC 3. Hopefully, Bandai will add new stages and missions soon, too.