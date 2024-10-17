Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero reveals Daima DLC fighters
It's been a massive few weeks for Dragon Ball fans. Not only have we got the excellent Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero but also the premiere of the newest anime series, Dragon Ball Daima (which was the final project worked on by Akira Toriyama). While we've had an early taste of Dragon Ball Daima in Sparking! Zero thanks to the inclusion of Goku (Mini) in the base game, we also knew that it would be included in the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero DLC as the second and third packs in the game's Season Pass; however, nothing had been revealed outside of that.
Now Bandai Namco has gone on a Twitter spree announcing Daima DLC for a number of Dragon Ball games, including our first look at the first Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Daima pack.
While the full contents of the DLC pack are yet to be revealed, we now know that the new characters, Glorio and Vegeta (Mini), will be two of the included fighters (because you can't have a Dragon Ball game without a massive amount of Goku and Vegeta versions). However, we still don't know exactly when this DLC will release outside of its 'Q1 2025' window. After all, we still have the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero DLC (featuring Gamma 1 and Gamma 2) to get to first!