DLC for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Revealed
As launch hype for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero reaches its zenith, players can now begin to speculate and build even more anticipation for what comes next. On the eve of the game's release, the Steam page for DBSZ was updated to include details surrounding the first three DLC packs for the game.
The roster is already overwhelming at 182 characters, but there are still dozens more iconic villains and versions of Goku that could be added. Now, with the brand new Dragon Ball DAIMA anime series about to release its first episode, there will be yet another iteration of the original crew from Akira Toriyama's classic retelling of Journey to the West.
Here's what we know:
DLC
Release Date
Series
DLC Pack 1
Q1 2025
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie
DLC Pack 2
Q1 2025
Dragon Ball DAIMA
DLC Pack 3
Q2 2025
Dragon Ball DAIMA
The first DLC pack will focus on the beloved Dragon Ball film Super Hero. This means we could see Gohan Beast and Cell Max join the roster.
After that, the next two packs will be from the new Dragon Ball DAIMA series. With the series yet to air, its unclear who the frontrunners could be for these packs, but if we don't get a tiny Vegeta then something will have gone horribly wrong.
DAIMA sends the Dragon Ball cast on a new adventure through the Demon Realm after they've been shrunk by some mysterious force. "Popular character but tiny" seems like a perfect well to pull from again and again for future Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero updates.