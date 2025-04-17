Dragon Ball Sparking Zero: DLC 2 Characters Leaked - SSJ3 Vegeta, Panzy, & More
Sparking Zero is a fantastic fighting game if you're concerned about graphics or gameplay, but many fans found it to be lacking in content at launch. Though there are over 100 characters to play, maps and modes are still incredibly limited.
Bandai Namco released a Season Pass that'll contain three DLC packs in total, and the second expansion is finally on its way. Characters from Daima, like Glorio and SSJ3 Vegeta, are joining the fight soon, so here's what you need to know about the latest leak.
When is DLC 2 Releasing in Sparking Zero?
According to a leak shared by Dragon Ball Game News on X, the second expansion for Sparking Zero is set for release on April 24th. We don't know what time the content is planned to drop or if a balancing update will accompany it, but it's highly likely that there will be some free changes to the overall gameplay.
What's Included in DLC 2?
DLC 2 for Sparking Zero will introduce multiple characters from Dragon Ball Daima, including Vegeta Mini, Glorio, and even Panzy. Though Vegeta's SSJ3 form is the most notable, all the upcoming characters will add new ways to play.
The adult versions of Goku and Vegeta from Daima will probably be released in DLC 3, but they likely won't be available this April. Panzy and Majin Kuu were also confirmed for DLC 2 on Humble Bundle.
We've listed all the leaked characters in DLC 2 below, according to the sources shared by Dragon Ball Game News.
• Glorio
• Panzy
• Goku Mini SSJ1
• Vegeta Mini
• Vegeta Mini SSJ1
• Vegeta Mini SSJ2
• Vegeta Mini SSJ3
• Majin Kuu
How Will New Characters Change Sparking Zero's Esports Meta?
The introduction of Beast Gohan in DLC 1 completely switched up the most-played characters online. Ultra Instinct Goku and SSJ4 Gogeta were previously two of the most common fighters to encounter in ranked, and while they're still powerful, it's clear that new content will usually be more interesting than the old.
It doesn't look like we're getting any game-changing characters in the second DLC pack, but SSJ3 Vegeta will be a top contender for most popular fighter in DLC 2. The leaks above point towards Vegeta Mini having a low-DP base form, so he'll be especially common in DP Battle mode.
A patch may also launch alongside the DLC to balance existing gameplay mechanics and add new content. If moves like Wild Sense or Afterimage Strike receive nerfs or buffs, that could completely switch up which characters are considered meta.