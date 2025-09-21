What Time Does Sparking Zero DLC 3 Go Live? Gomah and SSJ 4 Goku Server Downtime
Sparking Zero's third DLC has finally been announced, and it's going to be a big addition for Season Pass holders. The latest pack focuses on Dragon Ball Daima, offering you the ability to play as Gomah and Super Saiyan 4 Goku.
The Demon World is also coming to Sparking Zero in a map, marking the first new stage since the game's release. Get ready for Super Saiyan 4, as a variety of DB fighters are coming to Sparking Zero today!
Downtime for the September 21st Update in Sparking Zero
The September 21st update is adding DLC Pack 3, but only for Season Pass holders. Those who would prefer to buy the individual pack will have to wait until September 24th. Downtime for the patch begins at 6 PM Eastern Time tonight and it should last for around two hours, so we've put together this time zone compilation for the latest Sparking Zero update.
• West Coast US (PDT): September 21st at 3 PM
• East Coast (EDT): September 21st at 6 PM
• United Kingdom (BST): September 21st at 11 PM
• Central Europe (CET): September 22nd at 12 AM
• Japan (JST): September 22nd at 7 AM
Alongside DLC 3, Bandai is offering balancing changes and a free map set in the first Demon World from Dragon Ball Daima. Below, Sparking Zero fans can find a list of the biggest additions and changes in the September 21st patch.
Esports Impact: How Will DLC 3 Affect Sparking Zero?
Daima's versions of Super Saiyan 4 Goku and adult Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta will likely both be meta characters. King Gomah also has potential since he has a giant transformation. Goku already has some of the best movesets in Sparking Zero, especially in his strongest forms, so his adult Super Saiyan 4 form could be his strongest transformation yet.
DLC 3 may be the perfect opportunity to dethrone Beast Gohan and Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta, but instant dodge skills and powerful blast attacks will be essential if Daima's latest characters are to compete with the best fighters in DBSZ.
New Characters: King Gomah and Majin Duu
There are six characters being added to Sparking Zero in DLC 3, including Majin Duu, Giant Gomah, and new versions of Goku and Vegeta. Vegeta will finally be capable of using Super Saiyan 3 as an adult, while Goku will gain access to his red-haired version of Super Saiyan 4 in both his adult and mini forms. Majin Duu even appears to have a move that will temporarily allow him to transform into Super Saiyan 3.
King Gomah appears to be able to transform into a giant, so we're expecting him to be a strong competitor in ranked play. Our character list below details every fighter coming in the third DLC pack for Sparking Zero.
• Super Saiyan 4 Goku (Mini)
• Super Saiyan 4 Goku (Adult)
• Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta (Adult)
• Third Eye Gomah
• Giant Gomah
• Majin Duu
New Map: Demon World
The Demon World is launching alongside the second Daima pack this September. This brand-new map will become available following the free update, so everyone can use it for a battle.
Sparking Zero hasn't added any new maps before September, so the addition of another stage will offer more variety. Based on other maps in the game, Daima's First Demon World will likely have some level of terrain destruction, too.
Free Additions & Balancing Changes Incoming in Sparking Zero
There are a couple of balancing changes incoming in Sparking Zero in the September 21st patch. Updates to transformation health recovery and short dashing are the biggest changes. Take a look at a few highlights below.
Dashing Will Be Different
A big change coming to Sparking Zero is relevant to short dashes. You'll now be able to use a second short dash right after you perform one. This mechanic will only work once, but it'll switch up how pro players dash around the battlefield.
No More Transformation Healing in Single Battles
While playing Single Battles, players can no longer use their transformations as a way to recover HP. Characters like Frieza took full advantage of this perk, so they may now be less useful in Single Battles. Overall, the meta in Single Battles is about to be completely different, offering a leg up for fully transformed characters.
Ascent and Descent Are Faster
A big change coming to Sparking Zero revolves around ascent and descent, as these moves are now faster if you're in close range with the enemy. As a trade-off, you'll consume extra Ki whenever you use quick ascent or descent.
Map Borders Are Now Visible
One of the most frustrating experiences in Sparking Zero is being pushed up against the map's border without being able to accurately tell where it's located. Luckily, Bandai Namco is adding an optional setting to display the edge of the stage, so you can now determine when you need to begin heading back towards the center.
Custom Battles Are Getting an Upgrade
Bandai is adding 2D text and cutscenes to Custom Battles, allowing players to create even more creations to share online. Players who enjoy crafting their own stories within Sparking Zero will now find it to be a much more expansive experience.