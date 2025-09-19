Sparking! Zero DLC 3 Released Date and Roster Revealed! More Daima, but Fans Aren't Thrilled
The Dragon Ball franchise is one of the most iconic anime franchises out there, with a massive and dedicated fan base that loves to support the material in all sorts of media. It was natural, then, that Dragon Ball would eventually start to get some video games with good budgets and a lot of passion behind them.
One recent example of that is Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero. The 3D team-fighting game developed by Spike Chunsoft and published by Bandai Namco released in 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC, with Switch and Switch 2 versions coming out in November 2025.
Sparking! Zero has already received two DLCs that were largely received positively by fans. Now, DLC 3 is starting to get shown off a little bit. Are fans just as thrilled as this one as they were for the others?
What Was In The Sparking! Zero DLC Trailer?
The new DLC will feature a new stage and 6 new playable characters. The new stage is called "First Demon World" and is reportedly a free update for all players. Fan reaction for a new stage was extremely excited since new stages are a rare commodity for Sparking! Zero.
The six new playable characters are:
- SSJ4 Goku mini
- SSJ4 Goku
- Majin Duu
- SSJ3 Vegeta
- King Gomah
- Giant Gomah
That is all the new content coming in this DLC. If that doesn't sound like a lot of content, that's because it isn't. Fan reaction on social media seems to be somewhat disappointed. There was an expectation of what was going to be added in each DLC, and this announcement seems to have left out some characters that fans were expecting to see.
The contingency of people disappointed is large enough to be noteworthy, but it is worth mentioning that there are some fans who find the missing characters not a huge deal and are incredibly excited for a new map.
Dragon Ball Franchise Sale On Steam
Any Dragon Ball fan interested in trying Sparking! Zero out or anyone looking to give the Dragon Ball franchise a try for the first time, can do so at a much cheaper price right now with a franchise sale on Steam. All Dragon Ball games available on Steam are discounted to some degree. Sparking! Zero is 43% off taking it from $70 down to $39.
As mentioned, it's not just Sparking! Zero though, it's an entire franchise sale. There are a ton of Dragon Ball games, most of which has very positive reviews, on sale on Steam right now. Fans or potential fans with PCs that want to give Dragon Ball games a go have a great opportunity to do so now at a discounted price.
It'll be interesting to see if the Steam sale and new DLC trailer will be able to bring the Steam player count back up to a more reasonable number. As of writing this article, Sparking! Zero is sitting at just over 1,000 current players. That is a far cry from the all-time peak of over 122,000 players. Of course, no video game keeps its entire launch window player base, but a drop off from 122,000 to 1,000 in 11 months for a game that was overall reviewed quite well (sitting at an 87% positive rating on Steam) is a massive drop off.
With the negative reception of this new DLC due to the missing promised content and how much smaller it is than previous DLCs as a result, it's not looking like this DLC will have a noticeable impact on player counts.
What Is The Esports Impact Of Sparking! Zero's New DLC?
Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero is a very impressive fighting game. Its visuals are colorful, fun, and completely over the top just like its source material. However, like with many anime games, it just wasn't balanced around having an esports scene. It's meant to be a big, bombastic, fun experience and not a well-balanced, hyper-competitive gaming experience.
It doesn't have much of a competitive scene, and it's highly unlikely it'll ever get one. DLC3 shouldn't be expected to move the needle at all in this conversation. X (formerly Twitter) user NionNB summed it up well even if he wasn't directly referring to the competitive viability of the game.
DLC trailer 3 was good but I don’t think it’s enough to save the game. I’ll be dropping my thoughts video on it soon stay tuned- @Nion_V2
Fan reaction makes it very clear that this game has problems and is not an over-the-top fighting game designed for competitive play, which also has a bunch of major flaws, according to its own community, and is not a great choice for a dedicated esports scene.
